The monkey hangers voted Labour. The rest of the country mostly didn’t.
You probably didn’t follow the British election on Dec. 12, but there’s reason to wonder if it might well augur our own balloting this year.
And you’re probably wondering what a “monkey hanger” is. We’ll look at that first, because it’s fun and because we’re grownups and may have our dessert first if we want.
During the Napoleonic wars, it is said, a French warship was destroyed in a storm in the North Sea, off the English coast near the town of Hartlespool. Everyone aboard was killed except for the ship’s mascot, a little monkey in a tiny French navy uniform, who washed ashore alive.
The good folks of Hartlepool had never seen a monkey. They’d never seen a Frenchman, either. A brief trial was held, during which the monkey was accused and convicted of being a French spy. Le singe was promptly hanged by the neck until dead. From that day to this the people of Hartlepool have been known as “monkey hangers,” which title they embrace. There is a monkey memorial on the waterfront, and local athletic teams are known as the Monkey Hangers.
I learned this colorful bit of British lore three weeks ago tonight as I watched the returns come in from the United Kingdom’s elections. (One of the advantages of cable cutting is that I can watch Sky News, the British all-news channel, though everyone can watch it also online via computer, cellular phone, tablet or whatever.) The monkey’s tale was not the most exciting news that night.
To the surprise of commentators, the Conservative party won the biggest landslide since Margaret Thatcher’s in 1983. Labour suffered its worst defeat since 1935.
This is becoming a trend. I remember watching the BBC hosts on the verge of tears in June 2016, when to their astonishment and anguish almost 52 percent of the voters said they wanted the U.K. to leave the European Union. If you weren’t watching, you can get a sense of it by recalling the disbelief expressed then, and since then, by commentators over the unexpected victory of Donald Trump five months later.
There are parallels between what’s been going on in British politics and what’s been going on in our own political system. Those parallels may prove instructive and, if attention is paid to them, useful as our own elections come ever closer (though in my view not coming closer fast enough).
When the British people voted to leave the E.U. – what we’ve come to know as “Brexit” – their elected leaders decided that it must have been a mistake. The Prime Minister, the Conservative David Cameron, had favored remaining in the E.U.; he said that he therefore was not the person to lead the U.K. out of the common market and stepped down. He was replaced by Conservative Theresa May, who was at best a lukewarm Brexit supporter.
As months turned to years, several deadlines were set for Brexit, all of which were missed. Some of the political parties decided basically to ignore the Brexit referendum and keep Great Britain in the E.U. For some reason – go figure – the people who had voted in favor of Brexit resented this. They saw it as – here’s a term you’ll recognize – the undoing of a perfectly legal election.
At best, British political leaders had decided that they knew better than the people did. For some reason – go figure – people do not especially like it when their elected officials think of them as idiots.
This led to another Parliamentary election in 2017, and, last year, Theresa May being driven from power because of her inability to deliver Brexit. She was replaced by the flamboyant Boris Johnson, who promised he’d have the U.K. out of the E.U. by Halloween. Parliament blocked his efforts. The people who had voted for Brexit noticed this. Johnson called an early general election, the one three weeks ago, which his Conservative party won overwhelmingly. Within 10 days (the Brits take office immediately after an election) legislation was passed which will remove Great Britain from the E.U. by the end of this new month.
There are two lessons that can be learned from all of this, both of which are useful in our own politics.
The first is that when you’re opposed to the outcome of an election, getting angry at the people probably won’t serve your political ends. Neither will acting as if the election didn’t take place and refusing to accept its outcome. Tantrums don’t overturn unfavorable elections. Pretending that the people didn’t vote the way they obviously did is not a politically smart thing to do. If your party lost an election, it’s wise to take an honest look at why the people liked the other guys more (or, increasingly, hated the other guys less).
The second is that if you’ve been voted out of office because you’re seen as ridiculous, it’s unlikely that you were voted out because you weren’t ridiculous enough, though this has become a common response to election losses.
In the U.K., Labour was led by the humorless (“humourless” in England) pro-E.U. anti-Semitic socialist loon Jeremy Corbyn. Immediately following the election, defeated Labour candidates said in interviews that their loss was due to poor “messaging.” No, it was due to an unacceptable message. Corbyn announced that he would step down from leading his party before the next election – and immediately started work aimed at assuring that his successor would be as bad as or worse than he is.
As we approach this year’s elections here, it sometimes seems as if the Democrats are desperate to find a presidential candidate capable of losing to Donald Trump. I have every confidence they’ll succeed. After all, they lost a long string of elections due to public rejection of Obamacare – but they knew better than the voters! – and many of this year’s leading candidates are campaigning on the idea of essentially making Obamacare universal. We learned from the British elections that when the people are thought too stupid to make their own choices, the people make their objection known on election day.
This isn’t an attack on the Democrats. The Republican party has its own self-defeating oddities, such as frequently awarding its presidential nomination as something on the order of a retirement present to a candidate who can’t, and doesn’t, win, as demonstrated with Bob Dole and John McCain. Four years ago, because of public annoyance with among other things Obamacare, the Republicans could have won even had their candidate been a French monkey.
Instead, they nominated Donald Trump. Who, as we know, isn’t French.
