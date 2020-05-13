People seem to be watching more television than usual, and I’m among them.
As noted a few times in this space, I cut the cable from the satellite dish almost a year ago, when DirecTV raised its monthly fee beyond the amount I was willing to pay. I’ve been streaming – getting my television over the internet – since last June. It’s been over a Roku system, though their privacy policies are awful, which means that one day I’ll get around to switching to an Apple device.
One of the benefits – maybe “changes” would be a better word – that comes with streaming is the ability to binge on a particular show.
Many of us were introduced to this by various cable and satellite channels, who often broadcast episodes of the same program all day long. They call them “marathons,” though they have nothing to with running 26 miles, 385 yards, and in fact promote sitting on our fat butts all day long while they get even fatter.
But streaming made binge watching easier – we could, for instance, choose when we’d plop down on the couch to begin the string of episodes we wished to see, the “broadcaster” having no say in the matter. It’s effectively as if the shows and movies are files on our home machines (or, for the elderly among us, on DVD, VHS, or, yes, Betamax). So we can make sure we have time to assemble all the snacks and drinks needed in furtherance of our posterior-enlargement projects.
Over time, one can develop streaming strategies. They’re not at all complicated. Early on, I heard of this supposedly great program called “Stranger Things” on Netflix. I subscribed to Netflix for a month, watched all of “Stranger Things” (which I thought was kind of meh, but I am not now nor have I ever been a teenaged girl) plus everything else there that seemed interesting, and unsubscribed. It was good value for my entertainment dollar, which it wouldn’t be if I were a month-to-month subscriber.
For a number of years I was a fan of the various CBS “NCIS” programs: “NCIS,” “NCIS-Los Angeles,” and “NCIS-New Orleans” (plans for “NCIS-Topeka” apparently having been dropped). I liked it less and less as it more and more became “PCIS,” with the writers stretching the plots – sometimes you could actually hear them break – to turn naval investigators into social-justice warriors. I have neither time nor money to spend indulging the virtue-signaling fantasies of television executives in New York and Los Angeles.
CBS does have a streaming service, erroneously called “CBS All Access,” which gives you access to the current CBS season but charges extra for previous seasons. It’s not worth the money in my estimation. Ah, but there are often free trials of streaming services, “CBS Some Access” among them. Subscribing to the free trial let me watch the final episodes of the “Criminal Minds” series, and to watch the several episodes of the original “NCIS” in which the character Ziva returned.
I then unsubscribed, in time that the automatic renewal didn’t take place. That is how the free trials work, by the way. At the end of the free trial, they start to charge you. It’s the same method used by as-seen-on-TV weight-loss and muscle-enhancement product free trials. The trick (for television subscriptions; I do not know about snake oil pills) is to cancel the subscription well before the free trial is over.
You might think, and you might be correct, that accepting the free trials when you have no intention to subscribe is unethical. Fair enough – I have no strong argument against that point of view. Even so, you can subscribe, and pay for a month, watch everything you want to see, and unsubscribe. The point is that there’s no reason to carry a service month after month, when you can see all that’s of interest in a single month.
In the pre-streaming days, NBC had as its advertising slogan the phrase “must-see TV.” The premise was debatable, but it succeeded in imparting the faint sense that if you missed NBC’s programs you would be a lesser person. Then there was the phrase “appointment TV,” which the media used in lieu of saying that a program was popular. Then with streaming came “binge watching.”
From binge watching comes, I propose, “crack TV.” Television series as addictions. You don’t just watch them; for a time they rule your life. This is especially popular now, when the alternative is attractive morons asking politicians about science and scientists about politics, and not even noticing that they have it wrong.
I fell victim to the phenomenon in the dimly remembered pre-COVID-19 days of several months ago, when I got hooked by a great detective comedy, “Republic of Doyle,” which is several years old but on Amazon Prime. After that came the excellent (but even older) “Dead Like Me,” which I watched because Mandy Patinkin was in the cast, then discovered that Ellen Muth was the star. (I think – am not sure of it, though – that I may have sailed with her a time or two when she was a little girl and I occasionally sailed on a C&C 40 out of Milford, Connecticut; in any case, she’s an intelligent and talented actor.)
There have been others, many of them obscure now-canceled series that get a person hooked. Some of them are the made-for-streaming series, such as the aforementioned “Stranger Things,” that tiger thing that people were supposed to be talking about a few weeks ago, and, lately, Amazon’s “Upload.” It’s a smart, well-executed series, the premise being a not-too-distant future in which upon death people can be uploaded to virtual-reality eternity resorts, with fees modeled on the rate levels of cellular phone, internet and pay-television companies. The cast and plot are pleasing.
There are 10 episodes. The pilot is an hour long while the others run about a half hour, so the whole thing could be watched in a single rainy afternoon. Problem is, there’s no ending. No satisfaction. Episodic television sometimes has long, overarching plot lines, but even then each season has a final episode that ties up some loose ends. Not with “Upload.” We’re just left hanging. What’s more, it’s not known whether there will be future episodes; if a decision has been made, I can’t find it.
“Dead Like Me” was on Showtime, and even though the second season was completed before the network decided – bad decision! – to cancel it, the ending was more satisfying than that of Amazon’s direct-to-streaming “Upload.”
Even the street-corner pusher knows he has an obligation to maintain the supply; that’s the point of getting you hooked. So, Amazon, relieve our suffering!
Or else bring back “Dead Like Me.”
