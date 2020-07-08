Early the afternoon of July 8, 2010 – ten years ago today – I had my last cigarette.
I’d smoked for a long time and, truth be known, had no particular plan to quit that day. It just sort of happened, and that part of it may be instructive.
Cigarettes had gotten expensive. For a few years I’d been making my own, employing filtered papers – “tubes,” they were called – and shredded tobacco purchased in large plastic bags. They were assembled into cigarettes by a strange and relatively inexpensive machine. This combination kept smoking affordable.
Like I suppose many, maybe all, smokers, I’d long had in the back of my mind that there would come a time when I had to quit or, Heaven forefend, I would wish, too late, that I had quit years before. Now even the bags of bulk tobacco were becoming more expensive. The nagging thoughts nagged more tenaciously, but I can be a stubborn guy and was able to ignore them.
For a time I’d noticed at my “tobacco shop” – the U-Haul store on East State Street – something called “e-cigarettes.” These were the real thing, not the catch-all “e-cigarette” term employed by reporters too lazy to learn about the subjects of their condemnatory stories about vaping. They looked like cigarettes. The white part was a battery, while the “filter” was a small container of a nicotine-bearing liquid and some other components.
When one drew on the e-cigarette a switch someplace in the battery or “filter” would complete the circuit. A small coil would heat up, turning the liquid into steam-ish vapor, and one could inhale it, just like smoking a cigarette. There was even a little LED at the tip of the battery that would light up, making it look as if it were burning.
These were interesting, but I held off on getting one. But curiosity – I love gadgets as much as I loved smoking – led me that day 10 years ago to make the investment. At that time the rig cost about $40, including one or two of the filter-like cartridges and a USB charger. I got a bag of tobacco and a box of tubes, too, thinking that the e-cig thing was really an experiment. Maybe there would be a column in it.
I got home, put the cigarette-looking battery on its charger, and waited, having a home-made cigarette or two as the thing charged. In due course it was ready – the instructions, written in poorly translated English, warned against over-charging, which would ruin the battery. I screwed the little “filter” onto it and took a hit.
It was surprisingly satisfying. It tasted a bit like tobacco, but not burning tobacco. It made a nice little cloud of “smoke” (there’s no combustion, none at all, in e-cigarettes or vaping) and I could even blow “smoke” rings.
Though I did not know it, I had just quit smoking.
I initially made some assumptions that proved erroneous. One was that a single battery would be sufficient – I’d need several, because like any battery they wore down over time. Another was that a single “filter” was equivalent to about a pack of cigarettes – a half pack, maybe. A third was behavioral – a cigarette is self-limiting. It burns down. Not so an e-cig, so I had no way at first to figure out whether I was taking in more or less nicotine than before. I was eager to learn more. So I didn’t notice that I wasn’t smoking anymore.
This is more important than you might think. I know people who started using e-cigarettes with the specific plan of stopping smoking, and in so doing they created a significant and in some cases insurmountable obstacle for themselves. The very idea of stopping smoking terrifies many smokers, and this phenomenon has led many to fail to make the transition. The ones who succeeded, I learned in communicating with some online, had gotten e-cigs as I had, to see what they were and maybe as an adjunct to smoking or for use in places where smoking itself was prohibited. They had discovered over time that they’d just naturally switched to e-cigs full time.
It was fun, not least because it was a novelty. (I even had an e-cig, from a company called Green Smoke, that contained no battery; instead, a cord from the “lit” end terminated in a USB connection, so I could plug it directly into my computer for power, making it look as if I were sucking vapor out of the computer itself.) It was less expensive than smoking, even of my home-made cigarettes.
And it was a lot more healthful. As the research began to roll in it was in every case shown to be 95 percent or so safer than smoking tobacco via combustion. The usual busybodies began to cry that teenagers were taking up e-cigs – which was true to some extent – but they never mentioned that teenage smoking was dropping even more. E-cigarettes weren’t an on ramp to smoking, but an off ramp. And this is beyond the other adverse effects of real smoking: nobody fell asleep while vaping and burned down the house. No one’s clothing, home and breath reeked of vaping.
You’ll note that I switched my term here, to “vaping.” While e-cigs as described above can still be found, they’ve been mostly replaced by “mods,” which are bigger and more diverse devices that use liquid purchased in bottles, heated by replaceable coils via more powerful batteries. E-cigarettes have also been superceded by small devices made by Juul and other companies, which do much the same as e-cigs but in no way look like them. The principle is the same.
Last year it was reported all over the place that vaping was causing terrible lung illnesses and even some deaths. This is true only if accompanied by an enormous, and mostly unreported, asterisk. The people who got sick had used cartridges and fluids made by shady bootleg outfits, and in every case these carried not nicotine but THC. (The poisonous part was a thickener, vitamin E acetate, used in hand lotion and shampoo and safe in those applications.) So these deaths and illnesses were not caused by vaping but by avarice and stupidity, both of which have been leading causes of death for as long as there have been people.
I’ve mentioned in this space how the itinerant musician Roy Book Binder had found redemption in e-cigs, which I’d recommended to him, and how they even figured in his new album. I have no new album, or even an old one, but I concur with his view that e-cigarettes saved his life, and mine.
At the back of one closet or another here are some things I don’t expect ever to use again. They are a strange machine, a box of tubes, and that bag of tobacco I bought 10 years ago today.
Editor’s note: Dennis E. Powell’s column appears every Thursday in The Athens NEWS. You can reach him at dep@drippingwithirony.com.
