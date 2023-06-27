Ellsberg
There’s a crucial, overlooked aspect of Daniel Ellsberg’s legacy that’s very much worth saluting, you might say: His transformation from a believer in the Vietnam war to a horrified opponent of it, ready to risk prison time to bring classified truth about its pointlessness into public awareness.

Ellsberg, who died on June 16 at age 92, had been part of the Military-Industrial Establishment in the 1960s — a smart young man working as a Pentagon consultant at the Rand Corporation think tank. In the mid-’60s he wound up spending two years in Vietnam, on a mission for the State Department to study counterinsurgency. He traveled through most of the country — witnessing not simply the war up close but Vietnam itself, and the people who lived there.


  

Robert Koehler (Koehlercw@gmail.com), syndicated by PeaceVoice, is a Chicago award-winning journalist and editor. He is the author of "Courage Grows Strong At The Wound."

