With the students and their influx of energy back in town, I got to thinking about movies with teachers and students. There have been some pretty memorable ones over the years, although cliches abound.
Movie teachers tend to be “unconventional” — that is, not always ones to play by the rules — and their students … well, they’re just bursting to break out of whatever’s holding them back, with the help of a dedicated, unconventional teacher.
In no particular order, here are a few of those films that have had an effect on me.
- Dead Poets Society (1989) — Filled with sentiment and teen angst, this one is grounded by one of Robin Williams’ best dramatic performances, as John Keating, English teacher at an elite all-boys boarding school in the 1930s. Mr. Keating is a little strange, which means he is loved by students and loathed by the powers-that-be. He uses poetry as a metaphor for personal growth, encouraging the young men to seek extraordinary lives, beyond their simple academic and professional goals. Lots of tragedy here, mostly well-played by a young cast that includes Ethan Hawke and Robert Sean Leonard. Carpe diem!
- To Sir with Love (1967) — The formidable Sidney Poitier is in charge here, but even he has his hands full as first-year teacher Mr. Thackeray, trying to manage a group of unruly students in an inner-city London high school. If the movie comes off a little “groovy” at times, it’s because societal change and racial strife are woven into the story in that particularly 1960s way — which is to say, not too deep in its exploration. Still, Poitier is amazing in one of his best roles, teaching those in his charge to call him “Sir” as a show of respect, as they slowly learn to respect themselves as well. By the time student Babs, played by pop star Lulu, warbles the title tune, there ain’t a dry eye in the house.
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) — Okay, there’s a lot more than school going on in this coming-of-age flick with multiple storylines. Putting the more salacious moments aside, let’s not forget the hilarious interactions between stoner student Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn) and long-suffering history teacher Mr. Hand (Ray Walston). This is the film that put Penn on the map in Hollywood, with a dead-on portrayal of a surfer dude who could be the poster child for apathy. Kudos too, to veteran character actor Walston for maintaining at least a semblance of dignity and authority when confronted by the likes of a Spicoli.
- Mean Girls (2004) — The teachers aren’t front and center in this one either, but I include it for screenwriter Tina Fey’s portrayal of Ms. Norbury, a genuinely kind (if often frustrated) math teacher who escapes so many teacher movie tropes. For one thing, she works an extra job to make ends meet. For another, she gets genuinely angry when treated badly — kind of like a real human being. And in the end, despite the odds, she really does make a difference in the life of Cady (Lindsay Lohan), the child of missionaries who’s navigating American high school for the first time.
- Goodbye Mr. Chips (1939) — Break out the insulin. Corny in a way that only 1930s movies seemed to manage, it’s still oddly affecting. Robert Donat plays an ancient British schoolteacher with a bad cold who falls asleep and dreams about his life as an educator — from the stern, humorless young man he once was to the beloved institution he has become. Along the way, Mr. Chipping faces triumph and tragedy (lots of those!) with a stiff upper lip good enough to win Donat the Best Actor Oscar that year. (No small feat: His competition included Clark Gable in “Gone with the Wind” and James Stewart in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”)
- The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969) — Those who only know Maggie Smith for her latter-day roles on “Downton Abbey” and the Harry Potter movies may want to check out this Oscar-winning tour de force. It’s tough to describe Miss Brodie, as she lives in a world of her own, where she’s “in her prime” sexually and otherwise, and ever devoted to “her girls.” The fact that she may be doing those girls, students at a Scottish girls’ school in the 1930s, more harm than good is just one of the things that makes Miss Brodie rather fascinating. The great Ms. Smith creates a larger-than-life character that somehow remains utterly believable.
So many more come to mind: “School of Rock,” “The Blackboard Jungle” and “The Corn is Green,” to name just a few. What are your favorite teacher/student movies? Share them with me, and ANews readers, at bhart@athensnews.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.