I can’t resist a good dog.
A few years ago, I was acting in a regional theatre production of “Shakespeare in Love,” which includes in its plot a royal performance for Queen Elizabeth I — who ends up delighted by a dog in the show, and not much else.
Two dogs were cast to share this important role: Pearl and Freckles. I’m not sure they were put through an official audition process. More likely, they were cast for their good temperaments and the willingness of their adult humans each to be present for half of the performances over a six-week run.
Not surprisingly, every moment I wasn’t on stage or changing costumes was spent cuddling a canine co-star. In fact, I very nearly missed an entrance one matinee because Freckles had rolled over backstage to request a belly rub. I mean, I’m a professional … but I’m not made of stone.
To the best of my knowledge, both Freckles and Pearl retired after their triumphant performances, having always earned more curtain call applause than any of their human colleagues. I’m glad they didn’t “go Hollywood,” where dogs have a way of simply vanishing.
For every Rin Tin Tin or Lassie who achieves superstar status in the movies, there’s a sitcom dog that’s there one week, gone the next.
I grew up with these disappearing dogs. Remember Tramp from “My Three Sons” or Tiger from “The Brady Bunch”? “The Partridge Family” had a dog too, although I had to do a Google search to learn her rarely-uttered name was Simone.
These TV pets were a plot convenience, like a nosy neighbor or visiting aunt — there when needed; otherwise, nowhere in sight. Some, after an initial presence in a show’s early seasons, were not seen nor even referred to again.
Cheers, then, for Eddie. Martin Crane’s beloved Jack Russell Terrier — a constant source of annoyance to the title character — was an integral part of “Frasier” for its entire 11-year network run. He had whole episodes revolve around him, and his presence was always felt.
Not that Eddie’s storylines were always good examples for pet lovers. In one episode, he fathered a box full of little Eddie lookalikes with another dog in the apartment building. Cute, but shame on you, Martin. That dog should have been neutered long before!
Incidentally, Eddie was played for the first seven seasons by an actor named Moose. After that, Moose’s son Enzo took over the role. This casting change was seamless, something that could not be said of the two Darrins on “Bewitched” or the Beckys of “Roseanne.”
A non-fictional dog is a responsibility, not a convenience. They bark when you don’t want them to. They get sick. They break things.
Now, I don’t want to brag, but I live with the greatest dog in the world. Tucker is 13-years-old, and he brings me joy every day of my life. He is sweet, gentle and silly. He has good days and bad days with his arthritis, and he’s forgetful sometimes — heading to the wrong door to go outside, for example, rather than the door he’s used for more than a decade.
He’s my little old man.
Although he has the necessary looks and charm, show business never came calling for him. I’m happy about that. He’ll never get a big head or, worse, disappear like Tramp and Tiger. My Tucker is right where he belongs. The big and small screens don’t know what they’re missing!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.