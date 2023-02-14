With this issue, we launch our annual Best of Athens contest.
And this year, there are some changes that truly will make it the “Best” this city and area has to offer.
You will find that we mainstreamed the categories this year to reflect the positive places, services and that we have here. Gone are any negative categories. After all, this is the “Best of Athens,” not the worst. (Worst bathroom, really? That was a prior category!)
There is so much negativity everywhere these days, from turning on the TV to surfing the internet. Social media has basically become a breeding ground for negative comments (if you don’t believe me, just look at some of the responses on our own social media pages.)
It has been my goal to turn this publication into a more positive showcase for our city and to highlight the good that is going on here.
This Best of Athens contest reflects that. Its intent is to lift people up, not bring them down. As previously mentioned, there’s enough of the latter everywhere these days and, frankly, it serves no purpose in my opinion.
While I realize many are against that approach, I’ve found just as many people who like the more upbeat style of this publication and who will truly appreciate the positive angle we are bringing to this annual contest.
Here are a few important deadlines to note:
Voting is all online and in two rounds. The nomination form will remain open from Wednesday, February 15 until the end of the day on Friday, March 3.
We will take the top five choices for each category from the nominations and include them on the voting round.
Voting will open on Wednesday, March 22 and continue through Friday, April 7.
Results for all Best of Athens categories will be published in The Athens NEWS print edition and online on April 26.
Complete rules are online. Please adhere to them to make sure your vote gets counted. This is a great way to honor the people, places and services that mean the most to you in our community.
So this year, when we reveal the results, it will truly reflect the best of what this city has to offer her citizens.
Let the voting begin.
