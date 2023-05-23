WELCH, W.Va. — When I need to clear my head, I tend to go to the mountains and explore small towns in Appalachia, particularly in West Virginia.

I was a relatively easy driving distance from Welch on Saturday, so I braved the curves, the sharp turns and the isolated mountain backroad highways when traveling to McDowell County — one of the nation’s poorest, if not the poorest, county.


