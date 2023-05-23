WELCH, W.Va. — When I need to clear my head, I tend to go to the mountains and explore small towns in Appalachia, particularly in West Virginia.
I was a relatively easy driving distance from Welch on Saturday, so I braved the curves, the sharp turns and the isolated mountain backroad highways when traveling to McDowell County — one of the nation’s poorest, if not the poorest, county.
This is not a column featuring poverty porn — I hate people who don’t understand Appalachia as they smugly, condescendingly misrepresent the people.
I’ve lived in Appalachia for many years. I strongly embrace the people, places and culture.
Though I’ve never been to McDowell County, I’ve studied its history and the county seat, Welch. That said, I wasn’t sure what to expect because the YouTube videos I’ve seen about most places can be hit or miss.
YouTuber Nick Johnson’s “I went to the poorest county in America” was a downer, but then again he hates most every place he goes unless it conforms to his worldview.
However, I recommend Shane Simmons’ Appalachian Project videos — very informative.
Anthony Bourdain, the chef and author, traveled to Welch to do a documentary that was pretty good. RIP
John F. Kennedy visited McDowell County during the Democratic presidential primary in 1960.
“McDowell County mines more coal than it ever has in its history, probably more coal than any county in the United States and yet there are more people getting surplus food packages in McDowell County than any county in the United States. The reason is that machines are doing the jobs of men, and we have not been able to find jobs for those men.”
Soon after JFK was elected as president, the first recipients of food stamps were from McDowell County.
When I arrived in McDowell County, I saw a lot of the things I’ve seen in other parts of Appalachia, including Southeast Ohio. I’ve driven past rusting cars with grass growing up around them, abandoned homes and small towns that were once vibrant, but now have vacant storefronts.
When I got to Welch … wow … an entire town, where more than 6,000 people lived in 1950 during the heydays of big coal, was now a pale shadow of itself with around 1,900 souls.
Many parts of the city were hauntingly beautiful, such as the old homes perched above the Tug Fork River on Riverside Drive. Back in the day, some very prominent people lived in those large, two-story homes located within easy walking distance from downtown.
I went to the county courthouse where detectives from the Baldwin–Felts Detective Agency assassinated Matewan Police Chief Sid Hatfield and Ed Chambers in Aug. 1, 1921, amidst the West Virginia coal wars. The largest labor insurrection in US history, the Battle of Blair Mountain was fought between more than 10,000 coal miners and 3,000 law officers and strikebreakers in nearby Logan County between late August and early September of 1921.
Welch itself is a time capsule. Old buildings that once hummed with workers are now empty. Large wooden houses that were once family homes sit empty, beyond repair in many cases.
Nearly 100,000 people lived in McDowell County in 1950, whereas today around 19,000 remain in the area that is described as the “The Heart of the Nation’s Coal Bin.”
Mechanization of the mines, corporate overreach and poor government planning changed McDowell County. Imagine if, rather than spending billions of dollars to support the nation’s war machine, we just focused on how best to serve our communities, particularly rural America.
I saw the Welch Daily News, which closed its doors in March after nearly 100 years of service to the community. A few years ago, that newspaper’s grit and resolve inspired me to learn more about how to save rural newspapers, so I earned a master’s degree from West Virginia University’s NewStart program, a local news ownership initiative created by WVU’s Reed College of Media in collaboration with the West Virginia Press Association, which has a mission to recruit, train and support the next generation of community newspaper owners.
My wife and I, who was recently promoted to editor of the Athens Messenger, care a great deal about local news, so it was hard hearing about Welch’s longtime newspaper closing its doors. To publisher Missy Nester, I hope you folks can find a solution.
As I traveled through McDowell County, I saw a few operational coal mines.
When I drove through the coal towns of Gary and Filbert, I imagined what these places must have been like when coal was king. As people move away, Filbert, like the nearby town of Thorpe, was incorporated into Gary. I saw a few caravans of ATV’s riding through various places.
While driving on a narrow road on a slight hilltop above Filbert, I had to remove a few large tree limbs to pass by a nice looking home, now abandoned, that was next to a church that looked like it burned down many years ago. Windows were gone.
Later, I went to the tiny town of Coalwood — home of the Rocket Boys, which inspired the movie October Sky — a very good movie I recommend to everyone. I like to think that no matter where you grow up, whether Coalwood or rural Chowan County, NC, given the right drive and determination, you can do whatever you want in life.
Leaving McDowell County, I had a renewed sense of purpose to tell the stories about the people and places of Appalachia.
Region Editor for APG Ohio, Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
