There’s some hoopla surrounding a movie that hasn’t been made available to most people yet.
In “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper plays Leonard Bernstein, the legendary American conductor, in a story that reportedly centers on his relationship with a Costa Rican actress named Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan, who became his wife.
Advance word is that it’s a good movie, likely to be an awards contender for 2023.
Cooper, a four-time Oscar nominee for his acting (with additional nods as screenwriter and producer), also directed the film and made what has turned out to be a controversial choice: In an effort to more closely resemble Bernstein, he wears a large prosthetic nose in the film.
Now, this is far from the first time an Anglo-perfect movie star has altered his or her appearance to look more like a real-life person. Think Tom Cruise in the latter part of “Born on the Fourth of July,” with the stringy comb-over atop his otherwise bald head. Or Charlize Theron in “Monster,” so unrecognizable it’s hard to tell where the prosthetics end and her (brilliant) performance begins.
Perhaps the example closest to Cooper’s current role is Nicole Kidman in “The Hours.” As the author Virginia Woolf, she gained almost as much attention for her fake schnoz as she did for her acting. Indeed, when announcing the winner of the Best Actress Oscar that year, presenter Denzel Washington opened the envelope and said, “By a nose, Nicole Kidman.”
So what’s different this time? Leonard Bernstein was Jewish. Virginia Woolf was not.
Bradley Cooper is also not Jewish, and there are those who say he’s treading awfully close to an anti-Semitic stereotype.
Among those not offended are the late Bernstein’s own family.
“It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice big nose,” his three children said in a public statement. “Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that. We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well.”
End of story? What a cute thought, in an age where everyone is offended by everything, always!
Please don’t get me wrong. I think it is a good thing that the entertainment community as a whole is becoming more sensitive to its depictions of groups with a history of being slandered.
Gone are the days when two Hollywood greats, Anthony Quinn and Rita Moreno, were deemed “ethnic” and therefore eligible to play characters of any nationality or racial background. Were he alive today, John Wayne would never be cast as Genghis Khan, as he was in 1956. (That would be kind of a shame, though, given the unintendedly hilarious results.)
As someone who once made my living as an actor, I’ve had these discussions with many theatre professionals, and there are as many opinions as there are actors.
Should only Jewish actors play Jewish characters? Should gay actors only play gay, and straight actors only play straight? Irish, Italian, Oklahoman … should they be in a box and, if so, how far outside of it are they allowed to tread?
For me, it is about opportunity.
The playwright Mark Medoff, who wrote “Children of a Lesser God,” reportedly insisted, when licensing the play for amateur productions, that a deaf actress be cast in the lead female role unless there was quite literally no deaf actress to be found.
If there’s a good role for someone in a wheelchair, why not seek out an actor who actually uses one?
And, of course, if there’s a role where a specific ethnicity is important to the story, cast an actor of that ethnicity.
Still, there is this thing called acting. I don’t have to have committed murder to play a murderer, nor do I need to be a genius (thank God) to play someone who was one.
The crime is not in playing someone different from oneself — indeed, that’s what acting is all about — but in depriving those with fewer acting opportunities of the roles that should rightfully be theirs.
I’ve enjoyed Bradley Cooper’s performances in several previous movies, and I hold out high hopes for “Maestro.” As long as he’s honoring a great artist and treating his story respectfully, I’m on board, nose or not.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.