After a long, very long, shift on Monday, I happened upon Athens County’s High School Jazz Band playing at Brenen’s Coffee in the heart of downtown Athens.
Top-notch musicians, the band was excellent! It is very nice to have these entertainment opportunities available in town.
Cheered on by her classmate Isabelle Stowe, Athens High School’s Emaline Duquette’s powerful voice was amazing as she sang “Blue Moon” among other songs.
Band’s toe-tapping rendition of “Uptown Funk” lifted the audience who were smiling, clapping.
In other news, seeing folks in town for Ohio University’s commencement weekend was nice except for the traffic on State Street. Bobcats with their parents kept Donkey Coffee pretty busy Saturday morning. Later, Avalanche Pizza had a long, but worthwhile, wait for pizza. Downtown bars were busy too.
One of the most striking scenes from the weekend came from students moving out. Parents and seniors were groaning as they lifted furniture into the big trucks.
I didn’t want to lead this column with news about trash, but move-out weekend offered folks an opportunity to go dumpster diving. Anyone who’s lived in college towns like Athens knows this sport well. Google Mr. Beast and dumpster diving!
When my youngest son Joseph came home after his trash travels of exploration, he shouted — “There are hundreds of condoms” in one of the big trash piles on West State Street.
I responded, “What do you mean — does Glenn Quagmire live there?” (Family Guy reference – giggity!). When I went to investigate — the boy was right. Dang! Based on the number of unopened condoms, somebody had game or they didn’t.
Joseph’s older brother Robert brought home a nice desk. Kids found two pageant trophies that are shaped like disco balls. Joseph found some LED lights and a football. Their older sister Samantha found a nice wooden dresser. Noting all the perfectly good things thrown out from microwaves to big ticket furniture, Robert shook his head as he said with derision about the waste — “Rich Americans…”
That said, it’d be a good time to mention again that Move-OUt Community Giveback Days returns today — May 10 and May 11, to the Athens County Fairgrounds.
Wednesday’s give back day is between 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. when each household can receive one box of food, unlimited clothing, small appliances, and one piece of large furniture. Thursday’s give back day is between 9 a.m. until to 11 a.m. No quantity limits apply. Move-OUt Community Give Back Days are open to all, and all items are free.
Ohio University, the City of Athens, the Athens County Fair Board, and several nonprofit organizations came together again to coordinate efforts to make it easy for students to donate non-perishable food, clothes, gently used furniture and more.
