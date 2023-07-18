By Bob Hart
Entertainment writer
“What’s with this actors’ strike?” a friend asked me recently.
Although I’m not a member of SAG-AFTRA, I guess I’m the go-to guy in my circle for some beyond-the-headlines knowledge of entertainment stuff. Lord help me.
I explained the issues to the best of my understanding and was met with a sadly typical response:
“Gee, I hope George Clooney doesn’t have to sell his villa in Italy.”
Okay, so I may not have explained things very well.
George will be okay. Meryl won’t have to have a garage sale, and the Ryans, Gosling and Reynolds, won’t be putting together a road show. (Although that’s not a bad idea.)
The issues at stake in the current SAG-AFTRA strike affect all members, including its tiny percentage of wealthy superstars, but the results of its outcome will be felt much more significantly by the rank and file.
You may have heard some of the stats, which vary greatly according to the source. But the overall story is pretty consistent: Of the approximately 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA, the vast majority cannot find work regularly and would be considered below poverty level based on their earnings from acting alone. (Of course, many actors have at least one other gig to help make the rent.)
More than 80% of them do not qualify for health insurance through the union.
These are every day, working folks — struggling like so many others to make a living in a tough economy.
Those union initials, by the way, stand for Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, two previously separate unions which merged in 2012. They are currently in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a trade association representing studios and major entertainment conglomerates.
On July 14, the actors joined the Writers Guild of America (WGA), whose members have been striking since May 2, in a work stoppage. This marks the first time that screen actors and writers have been on strike simultaneously since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of SAG.
The current SAG-AFTRA president is Fran Drescher. (Go ahead … get those “Nanny” jokes out of your system.)
“The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, AI,” she has said. “If we don’t stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble.”
So what do the actors and writers want?
A recent Associated Press article by Andrew Dalton laid it out nicely in layman’s terms.
“For decades, an actor who appeared on a popular TV show like ‘Seinfeld’ or ‘The Office’ even once could count on getting royalty checks when the show appeared in reruns, bringing pay even at times they were unable to find work,” Dalton wrote.
“The streaming model has largely dried up that income, with residual payments untethered from a show or movie’s popularity. Actors want a long-term share of that revenue. … They say inflation is outpacing the scheduled pay bumps in their contracts. … And both writers and actors fear the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence. The actors say studios want to be able to use their likenesses without having to hire them, or pay them.”
The producers have their own side to the story, of course. But to this former actor and union supporter, their side sounds a lot like, “Take what we throw you and be happy with it.”
I invite any reader with an opposing view to offer a counterpoint.
In the meantime, depending on how long the strike continues, we face the possibility of delayed movies and television, and — horrors — a slew of new reality TV series. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.
