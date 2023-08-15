Athenians for Bodily Autonomy wanted to host a debate between City of Athens mayoral candidates Steve Patterson and Damon Krane in September.
However, Patterson opted out, preferring instead to participate in a candidate’s forum organized by the Athens County League of Women Voters on Oct. 3 at the Athens Community Center.
To date, that is the only candidate's forum, which will last an hour, so it almost feels like the mayor’s race and certainly the uncontested council election is pre-determined and all the establishment has to do is wait out the clock until the ballots are cast in November.
ABA's forum was to be centered around Ohio House Bill 245 that if signed into law, could ban some drag performances in front of children.
Introduced in July, the bill percolating up through the legislature seeks to place limits on drag performers who display a gender identity other than the one assigned at birth if the performance is considered harmful to children or obscene.
In documents obtained by the Athens News, Athenians for Bodily Autonomy (ABA) reached out to the mayoral candidates for a debate planned for Sept. 23 regarding this issue and to learn more about their platforms. Krane accepted the invitation, Patterson politely declined.
Here is the invitation sent Aug. 8 to Mayor Patterson:
Good morning Mayor Patterson!
Athenians for Bodily Autonomy is pleased to invite you to a drag show debate on September 23rd at 6pm, location TBA. Our hope is to take a stand against HB 245 while having some fun and learning more about your and Mr. Krane's platforms. The debate would be led by a drag queen or king and in between some of the questions two drag queens representing you and Mr. Krane would battle it out with each queen "winning" the same amount of times in order to avoid the appearance of a clear winner or endorsement.
Athens has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community and there are many issues we are currently facing. Frankly, politics are terrifying for many in the queer community right now. However, drag shows are inherently light and fun. I can't think of a better way of adding some levity to politics while also taking a stand against HB 245. Furthermore, September 23rd is before the deadline to update your voter registration or register to vote for the first time. Our hope is that we can register more individuals to vote in November to drive progressive folks to the poll with the expectation that they would vote for the reproductive rights amendment.
Please contact me for more information and to discuss the invitation further. In addition to email I can be reached (via phone). We look forward to you involvement in the drag show debate and to hearing more about your political platform.
Ari Faber/ABA
Aug. 9, Patterson responded:
Thanks so much for your note. It sounds like a fun night! I’d love to know who you have in mind to represent me. While I won’t be in attendance on September 23rd, I do want to make sure you’re aware of the Mayor’s Candidate Forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters to be held at the Community Center on October 3rd from 7-8 pm. I think it’s really important for the LGBTQ+ community to have their voice heard at this forum, and hope you and others from the community will attend. Like you, I’m sickened by HB 245 and appreciate your work to stop the hateful agenda we’re witnessing at the Ohio Statehouse.
Thank you again for thinking of me, and for all you do!
Best regards, Steve Patterson
To which Faber/ABA replied:
Dear Mayor Patterson,
If you aren't able to attend then I don't think we will have the event. I'm also working with a representative from the ACLU to plan a different drag show in response to HB 245. I knew with it being a fairly last minute invitation that you probably wouldn't be available. I'm unsure if I can make the debate the League is hosting as I'm committed to 20 hours a phone and text banking every week until after the election. I am hopeful others from ABA will attend though. I'm grateful to live in a community like Athens where it feels safe to exist as a queer person despite what happens at the state level.
Thank you too! I'm sure being mayor is a thankless job, but I appreciate everything you do to make Athens such a beautiful and vibrant community. It's definitely a special place. Best of luck on your campaign!
Warmly,
Ari Faber/ABA
This is the second time Patterson has declined in invitation to debate Krane.
Krane, a democratic socialist, held a press conference on June 22 seeking a debate on the Ohio University campus. Patterson said he’d be more than happy to attend the League of Women Voters' candidate forum.
Rather than dance around the topic, let’s be honest — there’s no upside for Patterson if he was to debate Krane in an open forum, especially one that’s more conducive to a debate than a question-and-answer session.
Based on election results from the last time Patterson and Krane ran against each other, Patterson is the front runner in his bid to be re-elected as a mayor who’s running on his accomplishments.
Krane is a revolutionary dedicated to his ideals and challenging the status quo. At this early juncture in the election, Krane — may — benefit more from public exposure in a debate with the mayor — depends on Krane’s answers.
Revolutionary vs. establishment — you do the math.
Much like the presidential election, the same thing can be said if there were ever a debate between President Biden and candidates such as RFJ Jr. or perhaps Cornel West — wouldn’t that be a debate for the ages — but we'll never see that happen. Same can be said of any early Republican primary debates between Trump and ... the other candidates, most of whom are polling in the single digits.
It would be nice if voters — thinkers — could see a give-and-take between candidates about their vision for government.
However, debates can be risky affairs for candidates — a wrong word and bungled answer in the heat of the moment can change the dynamic of any campaign.
That’s why it’s best — safest — for frontrunner candidates to participate in a managed forum with a moderator, pre-selected questions, time limits, etc.
Nothing against the League of Women Voters, they do a very good job, probably the best around, of managing non-partisan forums.
Any forum’s questions, perhaps generated by audience members who support one or the other candidate, can be easy, hard and maybe intended to trip up a candidate rather than flesh out a policy initiative. That’s the nature of the game.
I can just imagine it now — a question from audience — Mayor Patterson, why are you such a great leader on diversity issues but are blind to the overwhelming gender inequity in the Smurf village, a Socialist bastion with only one female. What are you going to do about that?
A question to Smurf-endorsed candidate Krane — Your hair is absolutely fantastic, what kind of shampoo do you use?
Obviously, these were joke questions that would never past muster with the moderator, but for the substantive questions raised during a forum that lasts only an hour — rational time limits reduce complex answers to acceptable almost preplanned soundbites.
Wouldn’t it be great if Patterson and Krane had a real back-and-forth debate on the issues facing the city in a setting that’s a little more personal, perhaps a popular local restaurant downtown. No moderator or one with limited powers to ensure a sense of decorum and/or shut down a long answer stuck on repeat.
The Lincoln/Douglas debates inspired important policy discussions across the nation.
Each candidate’s answers would provide the voters with an opportunity to know more about the issues and ideals.
I would like to see Patterson and Krane throw down about parking issues, weird changes to travel patterns (South College Street), bad landlords, HB 245, taxes, or town-gown relations.
Since the city council races are uncontested … let that sink in … I’d like to see the real essence of each mayoral candidate’s vision for local governance.
Moreover, good governance is about meeting common ground and maybe a bit of compromise. A solid forum could create a generate discussion, perhaps the formulation of new ideas and maybe a meeting of the minds on some issues.
Thus far there’s the only one forum planned this election cycle, so I want to thank the League of Women Voters for managing the event. Again, this column is not meant to be an indictment of their forum for those folks will do a good job moderating and hosting.
Tepid political races like this are less likely to excite and register new voters, which may be a thing later when considering how abortion access is on the November ballot.
It is any wonder why people are more cynical these days when it comes to politics.
