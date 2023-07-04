The second season of “The Bear” has arrived, and this time it brings some serious laughs along with its frenetic pace.
I’ve been a fan of the TV series on FX since I watched the first season last summer. But something puzzled me.
Although classified as a “comedy,” the all-too-brief (8 episodes) first season offered more pathos than laughter.
Set in a family-run Chicago sandwich shop, to which Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allan White) has returned after the death of his brother, the show’s earliest episodes established a frantic atmosphere that’s both fascinating and exhausting.
Carmy had been something of a hotshot chef in New York, so coming back to a financially strapped business full of disgruntled employees could be seen as a serious setback. The series doles out character information slowly, and only hints at his motivation. Did he return solely out of sense of family duty, or is there more to that story?
The first season, which has been highly decorated by various awards organizations, followed Carmy’s desperate attempts to establish order and some kind of stability at the restaurant, called The Original Beef. We see brief glimpses of his tiny, bland apartment, but the action is where the food is.
Sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), a bright, capable young woman with limited experience, is the first to get on board with Carmy’s new order. Those more reluctant include “Cousin” Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), the deceased brother’s best friend; Tina (Lisa Colon-Zayas), a cook who’s very set in her ways; and Marcus (Lionel Boyce), a baker who develops a passion for creating inventive desserts.
For those who’ve yet to see the show but think they might want to try it out, the following is a spoiler.
As Season One ends, so does The Original Beef. Carmy and his by-then united staff close its doors for good, as they plot the creation of new, more upscale restaurant, The Bear, to open on the same site. Their effort is aided by a sizable amount of cash that Carmy’s late brother, Michael, left hidden in cans of tomatoes.
And that’s where the new 10-episode season picks up. Carmy is still highly driven and an emotional mess. He’s forced to borrow half a million dollars from his possibly shady uncle (Oliver Platt) when the reality of renovation costs set in. With a tight deadline set for the opening of The Bear, it’s fast-paced chaos as usual.
But, as mentioned earlier, the bonus is in the new season’s earning its “comedy” stripes, with a number of laugh-out-loud moments that weren’t a part of “The Bear” last year.
The gradual character development also continues, with Carmy now attending Al-Anon meetings and, in one particularly moving scene, sharing how his life is devoid of fun, something he has no idea how to find. White (who played oldest son Lip Gallagher on “Shameless” for 11 seasons) is spot-on in this and all his wide-ranging moments on the series.
As I highly recommend “The Bear,” I must make one other comment: Never has food preparation been so fascinating and, at times, nearly erotic.
