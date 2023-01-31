In response to a former Athens City Council member Arian Smedley’s observation that the city urgently needs a more accessible pedestrian infrastructure, the City Council passed her resolution in December 2021 to establish an ad hoc Pedestrian Accessibility Committee (“ad hoc Committee”).
This past year has been a city-wide journey leading to the development of the Pedestrian Accessibility Plan.
Community Input Informed Priorities
Athens is a community of walkers. According to the 2010 US Census Bureau American Community Survey, 34.7% of Athenians walk their commute, the third highest rate in the country, and our walkers had a lot to say about sidewalks!
Over 850 people participated in the ad hoc Committee’s survey and focus groups, providing rich quantitative and qualitative information to form a foundation for the ad hoc Committee’s recommendations. Walking or rolling on a sidewalk is a person-level activity and people living with disabilities and seniors are struggling to keep themselves safe when engaging with our sidewalks.
Focus Group Participant Comments
“I have a map in my head about how to get around and I just stay on that one particular route. I know I’ll go on one sidewalk for a little bit, then I have to be in the street for the rest of the time, first in the bike lane then I have to go without a bike lane, so I just walk in the middle of the street so that people can see me, and they can stop. That’s how I map it out in my head whenever I’m going somewhere.”
“Every time I try to go across Court and Union, I feel like I am taking my life in my own hands, in a wheelchair. The bricks are bumpy on the street and there is still a lip to get on the curb ramps. I feel like I’m going to turn over, every time. And then the light is counting down on you, too – 10, 9, 8, and by the 4 I’m still not across the street.”
The Bottom Line
The Athens community collectively is asking for and deserves safer and more accessible sidewalks. The current process of property owner-initiated and/or code office-enforced remediation is not working as a strategy for meeting the minimum accessibility compliance required by law.
The citizens of Athens are calling on our city staff and City Council leaders to take action. The only way the sidewalks will improve over time is to identify and seek additional long-range stable funding. The Plan provides several sidewalk funding options that other cities have successfully deployed.
The ad hoc Committee recommends that the city identify additional funding methods and assume overall management of street-wide sidewalk projects, in partnership with the property owners and neighborhoods, with a goal to render all city-wide sidewalks “level, smooth, wide, and continuous” and meet ADA requirements, thereby encouraging all pedestrians to enjoy our city.
Biggest “Bang for the Buck:” Top Five
Among the recommendations developed, five stand out as feasible to implement within two years, with limited cost and time investment; detailed in the Plan, these would have an immediate impact on improving accessibility and safety in the city.
Conduct city-wide Sidewalk Concrete Grinding (mill sidewalk edges) to Improve Accessibility – Year 1 (Wards 1 & 3); Year 2 (Wards 2 & 4)
Enforce Daylighting at all city Intersections to Maximize Visibility and Safety for Drivers and Pedestrians at Intersections
Announce the Development of Neighborhood 10-year Pedestrian Accessibility Plans
Train Snowplow Drivers on Best Street Snow Placement at Intersections
Create a permanent Athens Pedestrian Accessibility and Bicycle Committee
Largest Long-Range Benefit to Improving Pedestrian Accessibility: Top Five
While the city contracts for sidewalk grinding, the next are “behind-the-scenes” recommendations that may have less visibility but will have the largest long-range impact on improving sidewalk infrastructure for the entire community. Details in the plan.
The Details in the Plan:
Improve and enhance the city’s Complete Streets Performance Metrics
Establish Dedicated Funding for Sidewalk Remediation and Replacement
Establish a “Sidewalk Program” to Assess, Prioritize, and Remediate Infrastructure
Adopt and Communicate City Sidewalk, Curb Ramp, and Crosswalk Standards
Adopt the ODOT Multimodal Design Guide for Pedestrian Facilities for all roadway planning and design purposes
Adopt clearly defined criteria to determine when sidewalks must be repaired or replaced
Communicate Design Standards for replacing and building new sidewalks
Implement the Prioritized Sidewalk and Accessibility Project List
Meeting Obligations for an Accessible Public Right of Way
Under state and city code, property owners are responsible for constructing and remediating sidewalks, as well as clearing temporary obstacles like snow, foliage, and trash cans. City processes require extensive communication between city staff and individual property owners to assess sidewalks and enforce code, which can require multiple months.
Athens is not unique in this regard; many cities across the country have had similar disjointed approaches to sidewalks. The current process employed by the city to remediate sidewalks is impractical and unsustainable given the city’s current staffing and resource levels and, most critically, fails to provide accessible and safe sidewalks along the city’s right-of-way.
Sidewalks are a public good; any break in the pathway creates a barrier to access. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the city is responsible for ensuring that the public right of way is usable and that the sidewalk route, as a continuum, is accessible to all. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) now mandates that cities seeking ODOT funds must demonstrate progress on their ADA Transition Plan, or they will be denied further funding. The city is writing an ADA Transition Plan which will include remediating sidewalks, curb ramps, and crosswalks.
The backlog for sidewalk repairs in Athens is extensive and includes 9 (out of 38) miles of sidewalks, 373 locations (out of 886) with missing curb ramps, lack of a detectable warning, or no curb at all; and corresponding crosswalks in every neighborhood likewise in need of remediation. Additionally, the city also needs funds to build 37 miles of new or missing sidewalks to increase accessibility, safety, and connectivity within and between neighborhoods and key destination points like schools, workplaces, businesses, and transit. To improve the pedestrian experience and encourage people to walk and roll, amenities are also needed like shade trees, benches, pedestrian lighting, and signals. Additional funds will be needed to provide them.
Committee Process
To meet the City Council’s charge, the ad hoc Committee:
Collected data about current sidewalk accessibility
Learned about the city’s current practices, city and state codes, and federal law
Developed “SPACE,” a framework and common language for sidewalk issues focusing on Safety, Proximity, Accessibility, Connection, and Ease
Developed and widely distributed a survey instrument and conducted focus groups to invite the community to provide feedback and capture stories on their sidewalk experiences and priorities
Met with city staff from major departments to gather insight and knowledge
Explored what other Ohio cities are doing to address poor sidewalk conditions and accessibility in their jurisdictions.
Researched funding options for remediating sidewalk infrastructure
Drafted this Athens Pedestrian Accessibility Plan with project prioritization list, recommendations, and timeframes for implementation
The ad hoc Pedestrian Accessibility Committee appreciates the city staff, City Council, and community’s recognition that this urgent and human issue requires a continued commitment to make our sidewalks safe and accessible for all of Athens’ citizens and visitors.
Dianne Bouvier, PhD
Ad hoc Pedestrian Accessibility
Committee Chair
