Devin Sudman has worn many hats and had a lot of titles, but he considers himself first and foremost, a theater advocate.
“I am passionate about creating opportunities,” he said one recent Sunday afternoon over a beer at an outdoor café.
Since moving to Athens from his native North Royalton in 2012, he’s been doing exactly that, hoping to repay in part the encouragement and support he’s always enjoyed.
“I grew up in a very vibrant theater environment,” Sudman said, “and my parents supported all my ambitions.”
They made significant sacrifices so that he and his two siblings could attend a highly regarded school where, he added with a laugh, “We were the poor family in the rich school.”
Furthering his education at Ohio University, where he earned both a bachelor’s degree in music, emphasizing voice and conducting, and a Masters of Arts Administration in Theater and Production Management, he surveyed the local arts scene and discovered there was plenty of room for growth.
“In 2012, there wasn’t a lot,” he said. “Ohio Valley Summer Theatre did one big production every summer, and the ABC Players at the time were essentially a community theatre for Nelsonville.”
Along with many other movers and shakers in the local arts scene, Sudman has had a hand in seeing theatrical opportunities expand over the past decade, along with interest from all age groups. He cites as an example, the fact that “47 kids” auditioned for the upcoming ABC Players production of “Madagascar,” versus the “maybe 11 to 15” who did the same for “Stuart Little” several years back.
“Madagascar” will be performed in December at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville, where Sudman has served as education director for the past three years. He’s also in rehearsals, as musical director, for the upcoming Stuart’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” to open in October.
Jokingly asked what he does in his “spare time,” the 29-year-old multi-hyphenate mentioned his upcoming role as a board member for the Ohio Alliance for Arts Education, the three years he just completed as an adjunct professor for Hocking College, his ongoing collaboration through the opera house with the Ohio Arts Council, and his position as secretary with the Athens Municipal Arts Council.
Money, he said, is the biggest challenge facing most arts organizations, not just local ones. Grateful for the many local donors and sponsors of the arts, he still believes “finding sustainable funding” is a top priority and an achievable goal, given collaboration with governmental agencies.
“As long as I am [at Stuart’s], it will be a vessel for creating real change in this community,” he said. A current goal is to “activate all pillars” of the arts, bringing the same dedication and exposure to the visual arts and dance/movement as have been given to music and theater.
“I do what I do because of the opportunities I can create for others,” Sudman said. “The next generation of artists in this town is important to me. We already have a vibrant, diverse arts community. Ten to 15 years from now, we will be just off the map, bigger and better.”
