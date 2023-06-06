My total lack of rhythm and inability to find the beat in any piece of music hadn’t been a major problem in my life.
Sure, I was a so-so prom date. And, as an actor, my only option when it came to musical productions was to go for those funny roles that required minimal choreographed movement. I got a few of those and managed not to embarrass myself too badly.
Then I went to grad school.
I should point out that, as an incoming MFA Acting candidate at the University of Arkansas, I was in my 40s. Most of my classmates were in their 20s. I’ve never seemed to do anything on a traditional timetable.
While the audition process for the graduate acting program did not include dancing, the curriculum, once admitted, did.
Dance! Lots and lots of dance.
My fellow first-year students were Shannon Weber, from Georgia, Justin Walker (South Carolina) and Matt Severyn (Michigan). They were all very young and rather beautiful. While none was a trained dancer, each was full of energy and drive. While they struggled with the occasional step combination, I struggled simply by being in tights and filled with the sort of self-doubt only the rhythmless can comprehend.
Through the grace of a power much greater than ourselves, all UofA theater students were assigned to dance instructor Gail Leftwich. Gail is one of the world’s great people. Older even than I, you wouldn’t know it from her boundless good cheer and lack of body fat.
Dance was a way of life for Gail, and I heard her say many times, “Anyone can dance.” She truly believed that, although I’d do my best to prove her wrong.
Did I mention that these classes also included the more advanced MFA students — the second- and third-years — as well as a number of undergraduates (even younger, even more limber), many of whom took them for “fun”?
Ballet was the fundamental class and my absolute worst. Not that I’d go on to distinguish myself in tap or musical theatre styles … far from it. But introductory ballet is all about the basics, which can reveal a chubby 40-something to be basically hopeless in short order.
I occasionally have nightmares about those days when, after learning a few moves from the ever-patient Gail, we’d be called to demonstrate them, either individually (horrors!) or in small groups (a little better) for the whole class.
During my shameful displays, I only fell on my a** once, that I can recall. But it was always an embarrassing event, made more so by my tendency to get “in my head” and completely forget even those things I’d learned reasonably well.
After one such exhibit, a particularly perky undergraduate, whose name I cannot recall, approached me at the end of class and said, “Bob, I just want you to know you’re a terrific actor.” Thank you, sweet young woman! I needed a kind word, even if what was unsaid rang truer than what was.
A few years after that trying time, having earned my MFA and moved on from any need to ever move to the music, I still hold Gail Leftwich in the highest regard possible. A really great instructor, whatever the field, has to be many things to many students — mentor to the gifted, encourager to the average, and … well, just kind to the hopeless.
Still, I can’t help wondering if Gail still uses the phrase, “Anyone can dance.” If she does, she’s lying just a little bit, God bless her.
