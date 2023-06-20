There are two things I know to be true of actors.
One, they agree that performing comedy is, generally speaking, more difficult than performing drama.
And two, when it comes to accolades, they tend to forget that first thing.
A comedic performance in a film had better include some very dark undertones or period costumes if it’s to have any chance of being taken seriously in awards season. Straight-up, laugh-out-loud comedy? Not much chance at all.
Steve Martin, who began his film career with the silliness that was “The Jerk” and went on to create classic comedic roles in movies like “All of Me,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Parenthood” and “Bowfinger,” to name a few, never received a single acting Oscar nomination. Instead, he had to wait for the late-career “honorary” award sometimes bestowed on great screen comics.
Historically, other comedic heavyweights haven’t fared much better. The legendary Charlie Chaplin? One award as a composer and yes, the honorary award in his dotage. Light-comedy king Cary Grant? Two nominations (both for rare heavy roles), no wins, honorary award after retirement. Marilyn Monroe? Nary a nod.
Back in the 1990s, when Marisa Tomei bucked the odds and won an Oscar for a very funny comic turn in “My Cousin Vinny,” there was such shock that a (disproven) legend grew around her victory: The presenter (Jack Palance), it was said, was drunk and simply repeated the last name in the alphabetical list of nominees by mistake. How else could she have won against the likes of drama queen Vanessa Redgrave?
Tomei had to take on more typical Oscar bait (abused wife in “In the Bedroom,” down-on-her-luck stripper in “The Wrestler”) to make her way back to the nominees’ list and lay that lame legend to rest for good.
In 1998, the New York Film Critics made the bold move of selecting Cameron Diaz as Best Actress for the very popular comedy “There’s Something About Mary.” The NY critics recognized the tremendous skill with which she’d played an almost impossible role — that of a woman so enticing that every man she meets falls in love with her. Did an Oscar nomination follow? Nope.
The obvious bias has even been parodied during awards ceremonies themselves, as when Will Ferrell and Jack Black bemoaned the loneliness of “a comedian on Oscar night.” The very funny song culminated in a staged “interruption” by John C. Reilly, who advised them to throw in a drama now and then for some cred.
I don’t know if Melissa McCarthy was watching that night, but she followed the Reilly playbook. After her film breakthrough with a memorably hilarious performance in “Bridesmaids,” she threw in a lovely dramatic turn in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (a role she reportedly got only after Julianne Moore exited the project days before filming began), earning a second Oscar nomination in the process.
I’m a huge fan of McCarthy’s, and I applaud her ability to play multiple types of roles. But I’d rather watch her do what she does best — make me laugh — than anything else. (My guilty pleasure favorite? “The Boss.” Enormously silly script, tremendously funny Melissa.)
This all reminds me of the time a (non-actor) friend of mine, who holds an opposing view on the difficulty of drama versus comedy, poo-pooed my admiration for great comedic actors by asking; “Honestly, do you think Jim Carrey could have pulled off ‘The Silence of the Lambs’?”
In a rare instance of my having the perfect comeback in the moment, I replied, “Maybe not. But could Anthony Hopkins have pulled off ‘Liar, Liar’?”
Score one for me. And, of course, zero for the Oscarless Carrey.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.