I am an incoming second-year (senior credit-wise) college student at Ohio University.

I founded an organization in October of last year for the advocacy of the Latinx community. The organization is called the Latinx Service Coalition (LSC). Currently, we are composed of five different organizations on campus. I am in the process of making the organization a non-profit so that the organization can spread to different universities. We do international and local work within Ohio in Latinx communities. Overall, we want to teach and spread awareness about the marginalized community through advocacy and spreading awareness through fundraising for communities and NGOs. We have done wonderful work within the past year, and I am looking forward to expanding (Instagram is lsc_ou).


Lauren Staigers, of Springfield, is an Ohio University student.

