I am an incoming second-year (senior credit-wise) college student at Ohio University.
I founded an organization in October of last year for the advocacy of the Latinx community. The organization is called the Latinx Service Coalition (LSC). Currently, we are composed of five different organizations on campus. I am in the process of making the organization a non-profit so that the organization can spread to different universities. We do international and local work within Ohio in Latinx communities. Overall, we want to teach and spread awareness about the marginalized community through advocacy and spreading awareness through fundraising for communities and NGOs. We have done wonderful work within the past year, and I am looking forward to expanding (Instagram is lsc_ou).
Ohio Senate Bill 83 is detrimental to the success of all the hard work I have put into uniting the community on campus. It saddens me to see that if this is accepted by the House, all the hard work from me, collaborating organizations, general body members, and the executive board would be for nothing. I am truly passionate about uniting communities on campus, and I cannot do that with SB 83.
LSC is founded on collectivism versus the individualistic approach you see within a lot of NGOs, this will guarantee success and real change within the United States.
On the surface prohibiting all types of segregation is a great thing.
SB 83 says, “Each state institution shall prohibit all policies designed explicitly to segregate faculty, staff, or students by group identities such as race, sex, gender identity, or gender expression, including in orientations, majors, financial awards, residential housing, administrative employment, faculty employment, student training, extracurricular activities, and graduations.”
Segregating everything will impact dormitory living, extracurricular groups, organizations, activities, single-sex sports teams, no formal recognition of sororities and fraternities by sex, no courses of studies on topics related, no literature, presentations, the training aimed at distinct student demographics on topics preventing and coping with sexual assault, human trafficking, birth control, LGBTQ issues and concerns.
This bill is atrocious to the betterment of our society. It prohibits “any mandatory programs or training courses regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion, unless the institution receives an exemption under division C.”
Not only does this make it more difficult to enact proactive training, but it also limits training that is reactive to widespread problems in a university or college.
Another controversial section is, “Affirm and declare that the institution will not use a diversity statement or any other assessment of an applicant’s political or ideological views in any hiring, promotions or admissions process or decision.”
What constitutes a diversity statement? How does this affect DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION scholarships during admissions? Does this get rid of all of the diversity and inclusion scholarships?
I am afraid of the bill fostering an unsafe work environment for university faculty and nurses. Banning strikes would foster an unjust work environment. With this bill enacted, university staff and nurses would no longer be able to fight for their rights. Good working conditions will not be met. Furthermore, this bill adds tension to Asian studies and students which brings us heading in the direction of the era of Asian exclusion.
As a second-generation bisexual Salvadoran immigrant who has been raped on three separate occasions and suffers from PTSD, this will negatively impact my community. I felt so welcomed walking into organizations and being able to freely speak and have round table discussions. As Minority Affairs Commissioner for the Student Senate and the Secretary of MSOC (Coalition on Campus with all multicultural organizations), I am speaking for Ohio University undergraduate students. Furthermore, the third time I was raped (two months ago at OU), I knew where to go through because of presentations and training for coping with sexual assault. I could very well be pregnant right now if it weren’t for the presentation.
Although this bill seems great at the forefront, it will make America shift backward. College students are where changes happen and if this bill passes, it will enforce our silence. As a result, the United States will be at a standstill, and Ohio will never be the same.
Please do not let SB 83 continue. College students have the power to stand up and speak for current issues, we are adults now. The Ohio government WILL NOT take our voice away.
Lauren Staigers, of Springfield, is an Ohio University student.
