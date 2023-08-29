“I’m going to ride to Eclipse to eat,” my youngest son declared on a lazy Sunday as he got his bike from its spot in the house to get ready for the trek.
I told him to wait for a bit, so we could listen to the night’s musical entertainment — CeeCee Williams of Pomeroy — on the outdoor patio. And I wanted to go with him.
We went on an epic adventure on the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway about four miles to Eclipse Company Store. He zoomed in front of me as I pedaled as fast as I could, which was not close to fast enough to keep up with him.
The ability to get on a bike and travel with friends, family and people you haven’t met yet, is an amazing experience. When you get a chance to look up, you take in the region’s beautiful natural landscape. You can see your companions zoom away or circle back to make sure you both arrive to your destination along the 22-mile path here in Athens County.
After we got to Eclipse, we parked our bikes on a rack near the bikepath, but later found a rack beside the outdoor patio. We sat outside, in the shade and waited for the deliciousness.
My adventuring, younger son complete this trip before, a quest given to him by his dad. He knew what to order — boneless wings with mustard — while he also wanted to try the macaroni and cheese eggrolls. I got a barbecue platter with 1/2 pound of brisket in Carolina-style vinegar sauce and sides of coleslaw, macaroni and cheese and cornbread.
As Williams entertained us with her renditions of Adele, Jason Aldean and more, my son relaxed with his ginger beer (non-alcoholic and with a kick of real ginger) as we talked about the first week of school, nature, biking, our next adventure, and more.
We didn’t finish our meal, as we had to travel back to his two siblings and his father, who wanted a report on our trip. But we rated the food as we enjoyed the breeze. The eggrolls got a 9 our of 10 for being excellent and hot. The tangy sauce is a nice touch. The spice king gave his wings an 8, as they had a hint of heat, but weren’t overpowering.
I didn’t rate my food. By the time we got to my rating, we moved on to dessert — key lime cheesecake. He was intrigued by the tart lime paired with the creamy, smooth cheesecake, a good way to finish a meal for someone who claims to not like any kind of cake.
As we left, we found tiles created by students of the school my son attends now surrounding a map. They were made in 2003, 20 years ago.
After we got home — I took a short cut and wasn’t too far behind this time — My son remarked on how cool the trip was and how he loved going through nature on his bike.
We’re already plotting a visit to another place, maybe Little Fish Brewing Company or Jackie O’s, to visit next weekend. I would like to visit an ice cream shop or something. Maybe, we’ll eventually get enough milage that we can confidently ride up to Nelsonville and back.
With the proposed extension to Chauncey on the way, the various ways to explore will be endless.
