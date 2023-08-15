A group of friends once banned me from playing board games. I’m not “fun” in that capacity, I was told.
I take things too seriously, they said. I’m rather singularly focused on winning, and lose sight of my otherwise kind, gentle nature.
It’s true.
I’m not sure what happened to me. What trauma could have occurred to turn me into such a board game monster? Did the Parker Brothers wrong my ancestors?
It’s just that, if you’re going to play, why not play by the rules? At least, that’s the apparently unwelcome attitude I bring to Game Night.
I remember distinctly the incident that got me banned.
It was a spirited team game of Trivial Pursuit, and the correct answer was Mayim Bialik. I think it was the ‘90s edition of the game, so the question was probably something like, “What future ‘Big Bang Theory’ cast member starred in the ‘90s sitcom ‘Blossom’?”
It was the opposing team’s question, and after a long discussion, one of them answered, “We don’t know. Something like Maybelle Bucolic?”
The others on my team agreed that was close enough. I pitched a fit.
CLOSE ENOUGH?! How can something be “close enough” when it’s WRONG?
Remember that part about my not being fun?
I think it harkens back to my childhood. My siblings, particularly my sister and I, played a lot of board games, and I was a bit of a show-off.
I prided myself on never needing what I called “the cheat card” in Clue — you know, that paper on which you checked off the suspects, weapons and rooms other players had shown you from their hands, to eliminate them from consideration in solving the murder? I just saved the information in my head. Clearly, a 6-year-old genius. Right?
I was also the banker in Monopoly. Always. Although three and a half years older, my sister hated math from an early age and willingly turned that role over to me. I grew to hate math only later, when addition, subtraction, multiplication and division were no longer the whole game. It’s like the rules had suddenly been changed, and … wait, I do see a pattern emerging here.
One more thing about those Monopoly games with my otherwise swell sister. We’d play long and hard, but if I ever got Boardwalk and Park Place in the same game, she’d quit. Right then. She’d just get up and walk away, saying there was no point in continuing.
She deprived me of the thrill of the win!
Any why? Because I’d gloated a little in the past? Because I was victorious … triumphant … king of the world, and … not fun?
I’ve since mellowed a bit. “It’s just a game” has become part of my persona these days.
At least on the outside. Inside, I still resent deviation from the rules and privately keep track of those times when I should have won, had I not been such a great sport.
Before I take my clearly shaky self-esteem off to therapy, I’ll share a little secret with you. That game called Pictionary? I suck at it! If you ever feel the need to include me in your Game Night, make sure there’s lots and lots of Pictionary.
I’ll lose. And I’ll be fun.
