As our thoughts turn to spring time and the inevitable yard cleanup that comes along with it, let’s take this time to go over some basic burning regulations.
If you live within the City of Athens municipality, you are allowed to have an outdoor fire.
However, it must be clean seasoned wood in a commercial outdoor fireplace. It must be outfitted with some type of mesh screen over the fire. You can find these at your local outdoor hardware or supply stores.
When using the commercial outdoor fire pit, it must not be within 20 feet of any structure, roadway or alley and must be attended by a competent adult. An appropriate extinguishing agent, such as a garden hose or fire extinguisher (type 4-A rating) must also be nearby.
If you wish to burn without the above mentioned fire pit, that would be considered open burning.
In order to have an open burn, a permit must be obtained through the Athens Fire department.
Along with the permit, the following rules apply:
- No outdoor burning within 90 feet of any structure, roadway or alley;
- Must be inspected by the Athens Fire Department (A $50 inspection will apply);
- Material to be burned may not exceed 3-foot round and two feet high;
- Must have an appropriate extinguishing agent, as mentioned above;
- Burn time may not last more than three hours;
- During times of high wind, drought or other hazards conditions the permit may be denied;
- No open burning shall be allowed during restricted periods determined by the State of Ohio department of natural resources and the Ohio EPA.
If you live in an unincorporated area, Ohio Revised Code 1503 shall apply. This law bans burning of any yard waste, trash and or debris, even in a proper burn barrel.
This law also prohibits open burning statewide during the months of March, April, May, October and November between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
O.A C 3745.19 is enforced by the Environmental Protection Agency. This law bans the burning of food waste, dead animals and materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt or anything made of petroleum, along with no burning within 1000 feet of a neighbor’s inhabited house. If you have questions concerning O.A C 3745.19 you may call the EPA at (614) 644-2270.
If you live in a different incorporated area other than Athens, call your local fire department for their regulations.
As always, feel free to call your local fire department and/or the ODNR forestry at (877) 247-8733 with questions.
Lt. Dan Riley is a member of the Athens City Fire Department.
