Give me a moment because this is hard for me.
Gulp.
My name is Bob, and I like country music.
I’ve taken the first step, but perhaps I should clarify a bit. I no longer listen to country radio, and I wouldn’t know a Florida Georgia Line from a Morgan Wallen. I love country from an earlier era.
My mother liked country music, so I was exposed at an early age to Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, et al.
As I got older, I guess I kind of rebelled against the parental music, although in the mildest of ways. I went Top 40.
As much as this admission is painful to reveal, I followed like a lamb the trend that began in the mid-1980s (known within the music industry as the “neo-traditionalist” movement) and led into the '90s with music that … c’mon, you didn’t get into that? People turned on in big numbers to a genre that they’d dismissed before.
The late '80s/early '90s were the era of George Strait, The Judds, Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Vince Gill, et al.
Garth Brooks defined the era with his enormous album sales and outsized personality.
And then there was Reba. I love me some Reba.
Yes, I’m a Reba fan/geek. I’ve seen her in concert about 10 times, attended a matinee performance of her heralded Broadway performance in “Annie Get Your Gun,” and otherwise cherished her wonderfulness.
Other country artists I’ve seen live include Tim McGraw, Dwight Yoakam, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill and The Chicks before they dropped the “Dixie.”
And you know what all those performers had (and still have) in common? Apart from their obvious performing skills, they each have a sound that is theirs alone.
Since “Bro Country,” or whatever they’re calling it now, became a thing, that’s been difficult to find on country radio. There’s a formula that’s followed, which is to have a photogenic male singer warble dumb, stereotypical lyrics in a style that’s as generic as possible and hope the accompanying video turns the bland song into a hit.
As always, there are exceptions. Chris Stapleton hardly fits the “country hunk” mold and has a sound and sensibility all his own. Among female artists, Ashley McBryde (headlining at the Hocking College Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival in June) is so good and unique that … well, she doesn’t get played on country radio all that much.
Country music as a genre will rebound. It always has. Just as that neo-traditionalist movement put an end to the woeful “Urban Cowboy” trend of the early '80s, new sounds will emerge that might even bring me back to country radio … if that’s still a thing.
In the meantime, I’ve got my Reba and Garth CDs.
