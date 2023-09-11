As far as local restaurants go, I consider Brenen's Coffee Cafe to be a triple threat. This eatery at 38 S. Court St., Athens, offers a great selection of baked goods, hot and cold beverages, and sensational specialty sandwiches.
The setup of this 23-year-old business is the main thing that makes this place unique. Once you step into the restaurant, you first notice that it's broken up into four different sections.
The bakery section to the left offers things like bagels, turnovers and danishes. Next on the counter is the coffee section that has a menu offering several different kinds of espresso and coffee-based drinks and things like iced hot chocolate and lemonade.
The danishes, breakfast bagels and drinks are ordered at the same register. The sandwich area opens near lunchtime. If the area is closed, you can order a sandwich from the front register.
Off to the right, customers can sit at various bar-style tables, regular tables and a bench facing a fireplace. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you have any mobility issues, Brenen's dining area is spacious enough to accommodate everything from walkers to rollators to wheelchairs.
If you like eating outside, a space containing a few tables is across the sidewalk in two, blocked-off parking spots. The outdoor seating is removed during the colder months.
For me, Brenen's star attraction is its sandwich shop on the back wall. Since they offer a wide variety hot and cold sandwiches, I highly recommend visiting the business's webpage at http://www.brenens.com, and hitting the menu icon on the top bar.
This way, you can look the entire menu at your convenience, and see what appeals to you.
Once you're on this page, you'll notice that the menu is divided into specific sections that details what ingredients go into each sandwich — such as if it's served hot or cold. This feature is helpful if you have any dietary issues and can't tolerate things like onions, peppers or lettuce.
There's a turkey section, a chicken section, a beef and ham section, and a section devoted to veggie sandwiches and clubs. If you're in the mood for a light lunch, the restaurant offers chicken- or tuna-salad creations and a specialty salad section.
The Brenen's staff accommodates sandwich requests (such as no onion, hold the mayo, etc.) whenever possible.
Since I'm a big panini fan, I ordered their Cranberry Turkey Panini. This consisted of turkey, provolone cheese, house cranberry sauce and spinach. It was served hot.
By nature, my man is a big meat lover, I ordered him the Italian Stallion. This sandwich contains ham, pepperoni, salami, Swiss cheese, onions and banana peppers, which is topped with Italian dressing.
As for our choice of bread, I got our sandwiches on sourdough.
I also saw something on the menu that I hadn't seen on a restaurant menu in years — a beet salad. Brenan's version has beets, feta cheese, walnuts and balsamic dressing. Customers also can choose to have their salad served with lettuce or spinach, which was what I ordered.
The service at Brenen's Coffee Cafe was excellent. The nice young man who took my order took the time to repeat it before turning it in, which always makes customers like me feel valued.
Soon after, my order was ready and served in a sturdy paper bag. The food was neatly stacked in the bag with the salad on the bottom and the wrapped sandwiches on top. This arrangement made my food more travel friendly, and kept the sandwiches warm.
My panini was a nice pre-Thanksgiving Day treat. You'll love this sandwich if you enjoy cranberries as much as I do. As anyone who has made homemade cranberry sauce may know, sometimes it's tricky to turn these berries into a sauce without it coming out either too tart or soupy.
As for the Italian Stallion sandwich, my man really liked the combination of the different meats and the addition of the banana peppers. However, if you have a big appetite like he does, then you might need more than just one panini.
I offered him some of the salad. But he's not a salad kind of guy. Fortunately, my salad was so big that I gave him half of my sandwich.
Back to the beet salad ... I was beyond impressed by the size and taste. Though, since the dish is best served chilled, if you're getting this salad on a take-out basis, I would stick it in the refrigerator for a few minutes before you start eating it, which was what I did.
The beets were nice and firm and very easy to cut up. The portions of feta cheese and walnuts were generous. The dressing was a little tangy, but in a good way that left no bitter aftertaste.
Even if you aren't fond of beets, pairing them with feta cheese, walnuts and dressing makes this combination so tasty that this dish could feasibly convince finicky kids to eat and enjoy their vegetables.
Best of all, when I finished my salad, I actually felt full, which doesn't always happen when I'm eating this kind of dish.
Besides the food, I liked Brenan's setup. Because the restaurant has a separate section for baked goods, coffee/drinks and food, you can order your sandwich, then get your coffee and a Danish, and be on your way in a quicker amount of time, then if you had had to wait in one line for all three items.
I would recommend Brenen's Coffee Cafe for a quick coffee break, light lunch and early dinner before a concert or movie. Since this restaurant is open on Sundays, this would be a great spot to visit after attending church services.
Although Brenan's Facebook page hasn't had any new or recent posts in a while, there's a lot of helpful information there to tell you more about this exceptional eatery.
Brenen's Coffee Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. To place an order, call (740) 594-4475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.