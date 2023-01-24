No bones about it– your bone health is vitally important.

The incidence of osteoporosis, a disease of the bone that makes a person’s bones weak and more likely to break, increases as we get older. The realities around osteoporosis are sobering. Half of those over the age of 50 are at risk of breaking a bone, and a woman’s risk of fracture is equal to her risk of breast, uterine and ovarian cancer combined.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments