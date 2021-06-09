By Claire Gysegem
One year ago, the Earth shook with masses of people mobilizing for racial justice. In the wake of George Floyd’s brutal murder, relatively few spaces in this nation were left untouched by raw emotion. Southeast Ohio was no exception. Marches and rallies reached from Logan to Nelsonville, from Athens to Chesterhill.
The Athens City Commission on Disabilities is well aware of the city’s climate on advocacy and civic engagement. The County Court House steps have served as a platform for hundreds of voices on a variety of issues, and the Court Street bricks have upheld marches for Black lives, women’s rights, queer liberation, the environment, and so much more.
It is written into our purpose as a Commission to ensure “equality of opportunity and full participation in community life for everyone.” This means everybody, no matter what. No matter their mobility, no matter their sensory perceptions, no matter their cognition. It is our constitutional right to peacefully assemble, and the Commission has provided a list of resources, “Inclusion Considerations for Marches and Rallies,” to allow everyone the equal opportunity to participate.
Resources include planning tips, such as designating wheelchair seating, establishing a service animal relief area, and developing engagement for those who can’t physically march but still want to participate. Communication materials are also important to consider, including hiring an ASL interpreter, ensuring the readability of posters and pamphlets, and providing the opportunity for people to communicate their access needs ahead of time.
This resource list is available at the Athens City Police Department when filing a permit request for a rally. The resource list can also be requested by emailing the Commission at disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us. Members of the Commission are also willing to speak with organizers to ensure the accessibility of their events.
We can’t move forward as a society unless we make sure that everyone can come with us. This means making sure that the road we travel is accessible to those of all abilities, leading towards a brighter and inclusive future.
Editor’s note: Gysegem sits on the Athens City Commission on Disabilities, serving as a co-chair and on the Communications Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.