And we are merely players. At least that’s according to a shortened version of a line in Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It.’
And now the curtains draw on my time as a reporter for The Athens NEWS — and I extend my humblest thanks to this community and for the years and memories that I will carry when I am old.
Athens, my time here went too fast. This is a special place.
In his Meditations, the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius envisioned the shortness of life and the transience of time as a playwright dismissing an actor from the stage.
“'But I have not spoken my five acts, only three.' 'What you say is true, but in life three acts are the whole play.' For He determines the perfect whole, the cause yesterday of your composition, today of your dissolution; you are the cause of neither. Leave the stage, therefore, and be reconciled, for He also who lets his servant depart is reconciled.”
This is the last entry in his Meditations, and it is believed he died shortly after penning this passage. When I reflect on it, I think about how my time in Athens, however short, still brought value and meaning to me — and if I played my part well — the reader too.
I therefore depart from the stage, Athens, and the great play of life continues; for me, for the Athens community and for The Athens NEWS. I look forward to the strong legacy of journalism in this community continuing long after I depart.
Thank you again, and God bless.
Cole Behrens
