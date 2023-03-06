Dear Dupixent:

I wanted to dislike you. I believe in supporting local economies; you’re made by a giant corporation with filthy-rich executives. I believe in medicinal herbs and food; you’re a heavily engineered pharmaceutical. I believe healthcare should be accessible to everyone and easy to navigate; you’re shockingly expensive and acquiring you required help from FIVE different agencies. You clash with everything I stand for. I wanted to loathe you.


