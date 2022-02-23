Recently, The Athens News and other regional newspapers have run ads from companies that claim to sell high-value collectible coins. Several readers have reported that they responded to the ads, giving the companies up to $1,000 — and got nothing. Their repeated calls to the sellers were fruitless.
If you are one of those people, do not blame yourself. The companies use words like "national" and "federated" to appear official; the disclaimer that the company is not, in fact, a part of the U.S. government tends to be in small type and hard to find. The ads' language creates a sense of urgency to buy items that are supposed to be rare and valuable. The most recent ad is designed like a newspaper layout, complete with headlines, datelines and a “fact” list.
And you saw the ads in a local newspaper you trusted.
A fundamental ethical principle of journalism is the separation of newsroom and advertising. Advertising sells ads; the newsroom reports the news. We have no control over, and usually no prior knowledge of, the ads in a given issue. But that’s small comfort to anyone who fell prey to deceptive advertising they saw in a trusted resource.
Our publications are not the only nor the first to run these ads; they’ve appeared in national publications like Parade and in large metropolitan papers like The Columbus Dispatch. But community newspapers like the Messenger have a closer relationship with our readers. We strive to be accurate and reliable not only because that’s good journalism, but because you are our neighbors and friends. When something is wrong, we have to look you in the eye.
Although the newsroom has no control over advertising, we know that you rely on us to be truthful in all matters. Please accept our deepest apologies for this breach of your trust.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.