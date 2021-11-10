To the editor:
Last month, I spent more than $500 at Walmart on East State. And the month before that, too. Every month since they opened. I won’t be shopping there anymore because they refuse to enforce the mask mandate. They refuse to make their own employees mask up, too. I guess Sav-A-Lot and Kroger are both enforcing the mandate so far. I left Walmart and spent $125 at Kroger half an hour later. It was so simple! I felt safer and more valued as a customer. Imagine that.
Kim Miller
Chauncey, Ohio
