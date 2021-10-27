To the editor:
I’m writing to answer a question that was posed in the ‘Russo a better choice than Carey for District 15’ letter. The writer asks, “Why would Carey leave a cushy corporate job for far lower congressional pay?”
It seems to me, that is exactly the type of person we need representing the hardworking men and women of Ohio. Workers in southeast Ohio remember when Hilary Clinton infamously said she would put the coal industry “out of business” and with proposals like the Green New Deal, which would decimate Ohio’s energy jobs, Democrats are not shy about their disdain for an industry that has put food on the table for people in southeast Ohio for generations.
Mike has served in the U.S. military, and spent a portion of his career fighting to protect the good-paying coal jobs that many people in Appalachia depend on. Why would he leave this job? It seems he is leaving his “cushy corporate job,” as the writer puts it, because he has what it takes to improve Americans’ lives, and some things are more important than money. I see this as an act of service and sacrifice, and I am thankful for that.
Democrat policies have been a complete disaster under Joe Biden, and Mike Carey is clearly a better choice to create jobs, get inflation under control, address the horrific border crisis, and represent the people of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. I look forward to voting for Mike Carey on November 2nd.
Pete Couladis
Athens, Ohio
