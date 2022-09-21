What a delight it was to see so many, many alumni and alumnae on the Athens campus and around the City of Athens as well. Did I mention that they were Black? No? Really, this should not have to be mentioned by now, but we haven’t quite arrived at that “by now” moment, have we?
I should mention that I am neither Black nor an OU alumna. But by their positive energy and general happy demeanor, I felt positive and happy too.
I felt this way especially in light of the rather tepid response OU made this past academic year to racially motivated postings in dorms on campus.
In addition, I have observed the gutting of the African American Studies program by virtue of even tenured faculty resigning from their positions, without any postings for tenure-track positions to replace them.
As I have learned, the Black Alumni Reunion, or BAR as it was called, was a multi-day series of events and occasions, seeming to have something for everyone to shine and bring their love back to Ohio University and Athens.
Who organized this and attended to all those thousands of details to make this a success? Congratulations to the person(s) who carried the load. You made OU and Athens look good, no...you made OU and Athens look GREAT!
