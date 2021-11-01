To the editor:
It would appear that long as you are a woke white liberal actor, you can point a loaded gun at two people and shoot them both, killing one and wounding the other, and get off free as a bird, as I’m sure Alec Baldwin will. Think about that. What if he had been a conservative, or a black gang member? Just because he’s a a “woke” actor means he gets a pass? Why is he not in jail awaiting trial for manslaughter?
What makes this situation even more appalling is it if Mr. Baldwin had had taken the time for even ONE lesson from an NRA approved instructor (like myself) this tragedy would never have happened.
Neal Lee
Albany, Ohio
Forever setting new lows in humanity... Thanks, Neil, for further revealing yourself. 🥺
