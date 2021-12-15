To the editor:
As an appreciative reader of The Athens News, Ms. Colbert, I was both surprised and disappointed by your Dec. 1st. piece: “Yo, Athens County—cat got your tongue?” Surprised by the way you chide your readership for not sharing their opinions on local issues by “venting” them in letters to the editor, after first fact-checking them for authenticity. You didn’t, however, qualify which fact-checking authority will meet your approval. Disappointed was I too, by your stipulation that contributions by readers be limited to discussion about “Athens, County politics, problems and so on.”
No disrespect intended, Ms. Colbert, but isn’t it possible that much of your audience is more focused at this time on what MSNBC broadcaster Brian Williams described as “The darkness that is descending on our nation [that] must be confronted by us all” than on [paraphrasing] “conscientious objections to vaccinations at OU?” The news media of this country plays an important role in keeping the citizenry informed about what is going on in every city and town in America. While your newspaper may focus only on Athens news, it must keep in mind that all news is local when you seek the opinions of your niche readership. Some of us, myself included, feel that it is also important that the readership has an avenue to communicate with each other about what is going on in the rest of our country too — especially during this period when our democracy is undergoing the greatest attack in its history. (Try fact checking that.)
To say it more succinctly, Ms. Colbert, if you broaden your boundaries on contributions from your audience, they might work harder to keep their cats away from their tongues.
Luman Slade
The Plains
Dear Mr. Slade,
Thanks for your appreciation of the NEWS! To be honest, I wrote that piece to fill the space on the page left by the dearth of submissions that week. It was more tongue-in-check than a serious chiding.
Still, I hope you also can appreciate any newspaper’s responsibility to accuracy — not only in its reporting, but also in the voices who gain the platform of the op-ed pages. Misinformation, conspiracy theories and propaganda all contribute to the “darkness that is descending on our nation.” I can’t in good conscience publish opinions that deepen the darkness.
I prefer readers to address local issues because this is a community newspaper. Readers have a myriad of sources for state, national and international news and commentary. Community newspapers fill the need for trustworthy local information that bigger outlets and social media cannot provide.
To truly confront that darkness, we must learn to talk with each other, not at each other. Minds are changed not by repetition of facts, but by personal interaction with those whose opinions and life experiences are different from our own. The pen may be mightier than the sword, but face-to-face conversations are where real communication happens. — Corinne
P.S. Fact-checking is a function of critical thinking and valid, credible resources outside partisan commentators. The American Library Association and the Association of College and Research Libraries offer outstanding guidance on evaluation of sources.
