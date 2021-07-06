“I think we’re beginning to see the fruits of this ‘no-spank’ method of parenting: Children learn they can do anything they want, and the worst they’ll get is a time-out. We’re also seeing a rise in resisting arrests, and shootings that result. An officer tells one of these ‘no-spank’ ‘adults’ they are under arrest. A moment after they tell the officer No! and push away, they get their face ground into the pavement. If they continue fighting, they get shot. Either you teach your kids to respect authority, or the nice officer will.”
“Last week, one writer wrote, ‘Just wondering why a progressive city like Athens lets [organization XYZ] occupy a space uptown?’ First, it is not clear how ‘progressive’ Athens really is — though the progressives are certainly the loudest and most self-righteous. Second, such a comment reveals the fascist mindset of those progressives, i.e., ‘my way or the highway!’ It’s unbelievable how myopic progressives are. They are completely unable to understand that we live in a pluralistic society where different people hold different beliefs. Sometimes these beliefs are mutually exclusive, so the only livable option is: ‘We agree to disagree.’”
“Its a bad sign when a politician avoids speaking to or avoids answering questions from the media. Its worse when a politician lies about their accomplishments. Jay Edwards did both in the same week. His close association, friendship, and support of disgraced Ohio House speaker Larry Householder and his support of the nuke plant bailout is a disgrace that is costing all Ohio taxpayers.”
“I’m curious why there are still restaurants using styrofoam take-out containers in our small town? Are they too cheap or don’t care about the environment? They don’t get our money even though we like the food. Do better, Athens!”
“If you take your teenage kids to the parks please stop them from trying to tear up the toddler toys instead of taking pictures of them doing it, I just watched this happen at the Southside park on July 4.”
“It’s appalling that Deputy Childs got a light slap on the wrist while the much lesser offender, Sheriff Kelly, got seven years iBluen prison. It’s a travesty of justice that is a blight on Athens County. Shameful.”
“Let’s start over-encouraging females of child bearing age to start making informed “choices” BEFORE they have sex. Let’s start helping them to see that pro-choice must begin WAY before they have the inevitable unprotected sexual encounter. Let’s get away from the rigid 1970’s concept that pro-choice ONLY means your right to choose abortion. I happen to be a “progressive” and I would like to see our pre-sex choices and responsible pre-sex behaviors progress.”
“I recently visited a coffee shop that advertised ‘Good coffee. Real community.’ A local craft brewery claims, ‘The only thing more renowned than our beer is our commitment to creating sustainable communities.’ Beatnik cafés and jazz clubs in the 1950s and early 1960s promoted personal freedom, emphasized individualism, and dug hep existentialism. Athens City Schools will begin teaching Critical Race Theory. Critical Race Theory touts collectivism and discourages individualism. Cardi B vs Bill Evans. You decide.”
