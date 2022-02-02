"Hello, Athens Voice. I guess you're in the intelligentsia of southeastern Ohio. Tell all the fellas up in Lancaster I said, 'hi.' I'll be back in, maybe, six months — middle of summer. I'll talk to you later. Bye."
"Concerning the City of Athens’ unpopular, unnecessary, and anti-ecological composting program, frustrated Athens City Councilman — and all-around do-gooder — Sarah Grace recently (January 24) said, ‘The hope is that more and more people will choose to participate as they learn about it and choose it for the reason that it is a good steward of the planet thing to do.’ [Grace is not currently teaching grammar classes locally.] Ed Newman, Zero Waste director at Rural Action, suggested ‘making the program city-wide, like trash or recycling.’ Go ahead. Mandate composting. I’ll start putting Super Glue in parking meters uptown."
"I just read the news that a Starbucks and Chipotle are coming to East State. East State already has Qdoba. There are already two other Starbucks locations and numerous coffee shops in Athens. Why does nothing ever come to the South Side? How long has the former Pizza Hut been empty? Richland has so many commuters, and I know those in Albany would appreciate closer restaurants. Frustrating to hear that East Siders get yet another convenience that takes South siders almost a 1/2 hour to reach."
"As a fully vaccinated (boosted) and ardent supporter of wearing masks I am asking for the city to DROP the mask mandate at the end of February. Here is my rationale:
- Based on the current trend, it looks like cases will be significantly lower in March
- Almost anyone who wants to be vaccinated can be and thus mostly prevent hospitalization
- Most of Athens County doesn’t have a mandate (nor most of the state)
- The largest demographic in Athens are students and OU could still require it on campus
- The places where most transmission occurs i.e., the bars, seldom enforce the mandate
- People are still free to wear masks if they are concerned about transmission
I have agreed with the city's mandate so far, but think it's time for a change."
"From Oxford Languages: 'Totalitarian: relating to a system of government that is centralized and dictatorial and requires complete subservience to the state' and 'Editor: a person who is in charge of and determines the final content of a text, particularly a newspaper or magazine.' Seems to me that someone is confused about what a newspaper opinion page is about…
"The commissioners' reported callous disregard for the requirements of the city was almost, well, Republican in nature."
"Realism: The Lazy Man’s Guide to Settling for Less. In today’s headlines, 'Estimates of what the average woman….' Yeah. You can stop right there. Never marry a woman who hasn’t first worn out a pair of Doc Martins. I’m perfectly sure you’re not paying me enough to be your conscience or your dupe. A good life requires simplicity: coffee black, beer wet, oats rolled and truth whole. A half-truth is a whole lie. Grand ol’ party of dopes, not hopes. How to Multiply by Zero: The politician’s handbook on how to do less with more."
"Your time is a finite resource. The squandering of it in any manner by others should be catalogued in the criminal code, or compensated for in advance. For instance, Kroger 'resets' its stores every few years as a matter of policy, easily burning fifteen minutes per consumer visit for multiple weeks until patterns of familiarity re-develop, constituting the theft of thousands of hours and an incalculable tax on patience. If Kroger executives believed all time is valuable, not just Kroger’s time, consumers would be fairly compensated for their loss each time they purchased from the premises during a 'reset.'"
"I want to know why some posters are limited to 100 words, and others are not? Is it because of what we post? The post last week about walking on Court Street was 380 words. What's up with that? If you tell us you break your own rules for certain types of posts, what does that tell us about the value of rules in your eyes?"
The web form apparently limits users to 100 words. We also receive Voice submissions by email (news@athensnews.com with 'Athens Voice' as the subject line), which are not word-limited. If the content is particularly lengthy, I ask the submitter if I can publish it as a letter to the editor. In this case, the submitter said no. Anyone may submit Voice comments by email. Just be aware that your name and email address will be visible. — CC
"Does the Front Room fireplace work? If not now, when will it be glowing?"
"A local grocery store ( starts with a K) has the labor to rearrange the store, but not to check you out. They are making record profits taking advantage of media hype about inflation, while taking advantage of shoppers’ inflation expectations to charge extra and pad their pockets. Yep, we are being gouged, folks."
