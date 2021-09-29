Kudos
”Recent evenings have been a joy. The local post office’s very bright light has been dark as night fell. The sky has been cloudless, the moon bright, planets showing, and the International Space Station made appearances. And stars! Walked back home each night before the post office’s very bright light came on and I could no longer see.”
K-12 education
“ACSD need to give the hot spots back out. You knew when the school year ended the covid did not go away. So it didn’t make any sense last year to take them away from all of us. Now as you send the kids home just because they’re tired and they have to stay home for 10 days, how are they supposed to keep the work caught up? You took our hotspots.”
”These attacks on teachers for helping students understand our history are hurting us all. Some politicians will do anything to make money and hold onto power. They are willing to use race and poverty and tragedy to divide us as long as it benefits them. They are masters of manipulation and we need to stop falling for their sorry lies.”
Arts, Parks and Recreation
“So the mayor appointed the new APR director to the Arts, Parks, and Recreation Board in January without ever meeting her? Surely he misspoke. And and according to Councilman Crowl, ’two important members’ of the rec department staff endorsed the new hire but everyone interviewed by the ANews said they didn’t. Surely he misspoke too. What’s going on here?”
”The mayor’s attempt to rush the new hire for Arts, Parks and Recreation smells to high heaven. Afterthe disastrous prior director, who I bet the city has not heard the last of, he should seek advice and counsel from those who actually value the arts.”
Miscellaneous
“When did we, as a society, agree to allow our employers to charge us to park where we work? I don’t remember that. Maybe we could start rewarding people who don’t park on campus instead of punishing those of us who have to drive to campus so that we can, you know, go to work.”
“Have you seen the angle on the driveways on the new Stimson!? Get ready to scrape, these things are like a 45-degree angle, have chips and grooves already. Hope they redo them — how am I supposed to drive my Corvette to the laundromat?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.