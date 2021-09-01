Athens City Schools
"I live on the West Side and for the past two days there has been pick up at West Elementary by the stairs on West State. There are tons of cars picking up because I guess the bussing in Athens is worthless and it’s complete chaos. Children are crossing the street with cars and OU busses coming and going, I witnessed multiple almost accidents. There’s nowhere for the parents to park and they’re speeding around our neighborhoods looking for a spot. It’s a madhouse. Not sure why there are still kids at that old school in the first place."
"According to Ohio University’s student newspaper, The Post, Athens schools have been closed because ‘the departure of bus drivers and several COVID-19 infections left [Athens schools] short-handed for the transportation of students during the first two days of school.’ I’m curious about the the phrase ‘departure’. Does this suggest that some bus drivers quit or were fired for reasons not associated with COVID? Perhaps The Post’s reporting was imprecise. Perhaps there is more to the story than we have been led to believe. What, precisely, is going on? Details matter. Who? What? When? Where?”
"So when is the news in Athens going to report on the failures of Athens City schools in regards to Covid? Overcrowded classrooms and lunches...sick bus drivers....heat exhaustion in kids....no hand washing or hand sanitizer. I’ve seen multiple articles about OU students and masks and vaccines but zilch about our own community. Athens sure does like to blame students for Covid spread but maybe we should be looking at our own."
"If schools are going to be closed every time someone in Athens County comes in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID, schools are going to be closed for another entire year. This is unacceptable."
"Dr. Gibbs was a proponent of combining our schools. We have known for years this would require more buses. Given the driver shortage, it is time for Dr. Gibbs, and everyone else in ACSD administration, to train for commercial driver licenses (CDLs) and pitch in driving buses. Time for Dr. Gibbs to show true leadership and own this fiasco."
"‘In collaboration with the Athens City-County Health Department I've been ordered to have [an] employee quarantine for 10 days,’ says Tom Gibbs, Superintendent, Athens City Schools. Backbone? Gibbs ordered it; Gibbs should own it. (At least that is what a man would do.)"
“‘State of Ohio laws require us to close the schools under current circumstances.’ (Athens Schools Superintendent) ‘We don’t care what the State of Ohio laws (SB22) are; we are requiring masks.’ (Athens City Mayor)."
"Schools closed ‘through August 27’. Masks to be worn in Athens ‘through February 28’. How are such dates being determined? Almost seems arbitrary…"
" More and more kids (who still can’t get vaccinated) are getting the virus. In Ohio, some of them live in counties requiring masks in schools while in other counties they don’t . The research is showing that it’s in the maskless schools where kids are more likely getting sick and hospitalized. Which school system do you what your kids in?"
Ohio University
"I don't think vinyl signs can be recycled. But they could be painted over and re-used by student and community groups for Homecoming and other events. Can the university make them available when the university is finished with them?"
"Ohio University’s Chair of the Faculty Senate (Associate Professor of History, Department of African American Studies, she/her/hers) recently sent out a campus-wide email: ‘Here is the breakdown for faculty [Athens campus] selection of a Pathway (vaccination or weekly testing) provided by COVID-19 Operations): Vaccinated 65.4%, Weekly Testing 15.8%, Not Complete 18.9%. Total ‘80.6’. These three numbers added together do not equal 100. No combination of these numbers equals 80.6. What are we meant to learn from these numbers? (And, you can’t get an ‘ought’ from an ‘is’.)"
"Ohio University: ‘We have made an egregious error in our COVID data. We apologize. We have fixed things and now all of our data is correct. Really! It is! We’re really really telling the truth now. Believe us!’"
City/County Government
"The City of Athens can’t manage a (2014-tax funded) swimming pool. The Athens City School District can’t manage school buses. And the new (tax funded, albeit unnecessary) schools are way over budget. (New taxes on the way.) But MASKS! and CRITICAL RACE THEORY! Go Woke and go Broke."
"Athens City Pool closed for lack of lifeguards. Athens City Schools closed for lack of bus drivers. Where is the planning, management, leadership? And with the stratospheric taxes we pay? None of Athens’ less-affluent neighboring towns have experienced these problems."
"I've lived at my current address close to 20 years. I owe a couple years taxes. I had just lost half my income and hadn't adjusted to my new one well. Iv owed in the past, but I would make my payments to tax ease. I've tried for months to get in touch with the tax ease to make payment arrangements! I called for weeks before their mail box would let me leave a message.When I finally did, no reply!! Now they want to foreclose on my property.How is it possible,and how many are there like me?"
Masks/COVID-19
"Last week, one writer argued that masks are dehumanizing. The Editor of The Athens NEWS corrected this wrong-think by citing the definitive statement on this issue: ‘Stephen Utych (2021). "No, Face Masks Aren’t Dehumanizing." Political Studies Review Vol. 19, issue 3, pages 528–53.’ Well, that settles that."
"What is the point of having a city wide mask mandate when the big retailers don't enforce it? I went to Menards, Kroger and Lowes this week (after the mandate was voted in) and barely any customers were wearing masks. I have decided not to shop in these stores until they start enforcing the mandate. I have told my friends and family to do the same. Maybe if they start to feel it in their pocket they'll start taking the community's well-being seriously. So incredibly frustrating and disappointing."
'"This is not a sustainable way to live," declared Scott Morrison, Australia’s prime minister, on August 23rd. He was defending a dramatic shift in covid-19 strategy. Australia has used an approach ... stamping on [all] outbreaks ... whatever it takes. From now on, cases will be allowed to rise as long as hospitals can cope with them. The plan is to drop ... restrictions.' (The Economist, Aug 28)
" 4.5 million people have died because of COVID worldwide, with 637,000 of those in the United States. Cases and deaths are going up almost everywhere, including in Athens County. Bleach doesn't help. Ivermectin doesn't help. ignoring it doesn't help. Treating it as a political issue doesn't help. Masks help. Vaccines help even more. Maybe it is time to come together to defeat this virus."
Racism
"It will be impossible for the schools to support victims of racism or any other issue because they are unwilling to deviate from a 50/50 blame mentality. The response is always on how the victim responded. Any response or reaction by the one harmed is documented as participating in the conflict, or reduced to a they said/they said- even with facts supporting otherwise. Then no official report can blemish administration if it’s written off as a mistake, misunderstanding, or mutual conflict. This changes if and only if it makes administration look good on a report tied to their name."
"So race is a social construct, huh? Let's try an experiment; Let's place a black couple on an island, where there are no other humans, and we'll see what race of child they bear. >99% chance it will be black. Let's place a white couple on another island, and watch the result. Their child has a >99% chance of being white. Race is obviously biological. What we make of it is racism, and racism is a social construct."
Miscellaneous
"Taxation is theft that's for sure. The only people that actually legally are supposed to pay any kind of taxes are those workers who live an work in the original 13 states and those who work for the corporate United States government, and folks it's a Corporation."
"Am I my neighbor or brothers keeper? Me being forced to pay taxes says that I am."
"50 years ago this year: The Farmacy on Stimson Avenue first opened. COAD, the Center for Appalachian Development opened. The fire that burnt down Athens National Bank — all happened 50 years ago here in Athens, Ohio."
"Charlie Watts. Rest In Peace."
