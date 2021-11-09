“Thank you to those responsible for fixing the sidewalk on the west side of East State Street between Maplewood and Merkel. Tree roots had uplifted the pavement making it dangerous and difficult to navigate. And thanks for taking care of the tree’s roots while doing so. “
“What a pleasure to walk on the beautiful OU campus on a sunny day in the fall — like today!”
“Why all the speeding drivers? Check out all the near collisions at the round-about on Richland Ave.”
“Joe Manchin keeps saying that everybody keeps wanting him to become a Republican. I say, Don’t let the door hit you in the you-know-what. And while you’re at it, take the Athens mayor with you.”
“For as Progressive as you think you are, Athens, you sure don’t vote like it. More of the same. *Yawn*”
“Whoever decides on school safety zones on Athens city streets should immediately designate such a zone on West State Street, where children at old West Elementary (now called The Plains Intermediate School) are dropped off and picked up by their parents or caregivers (at the base of the steps descending from the school). The afternoon pickup period is especially perilous, with many kids and parents crossing the street while traffic is whizzing past. Sooner or later, somebody will get hit by a car at that location.”
“To the person complaining about dead animals on the side of the road, teach your kids about doing things for the good of the community. Stop complaining and get off your rear end. When it is safe, drag that dead animal out of sight and quit complaining about others. I see workers out every day doing their job by taking care of this problem.”
Editor’s note: I can just picture it. The teenager: “Wow — what an incredible smell you‘ve discovered!” The danger magnet: “Can I touch it? Can I can I can I?” The sensitive kid: [cries for the rest of the day]
Seriously, though: One does not just simply hop out of the car and drag carcasses off the pavement. You need heavy gloves and, probably, a shovel. Don’t try to drag a dead deer by yourself; you’ll throw your back out. Don’t mess with a dead skunk; you can still get sprayed (yes, there’s a story behind that knowledge). You’re better off noting the location of the carcass and notifying township trustees, the county engineer’s office or the Ohio State Highway Patrol, depending on the road type. — CC
“Black lives matter, Brown lives matter, White lives matter, Red lives matter, blue lives matter...YES. ALL LIVES MATTER!”
Editor’s note: [Sigh.] Saying that “Black lives matter” does not mean that Black lives matter more than those of others. The phrase is meant to highlight the disproportionate numbers of Black people who experience violence at the hands of law enforcement (and/or suffer from prejudice enshrined in public policy).
“All lives matter” is like telling someone grieving a loved one that “everyone dies.“ It’s true … but it shows indifference to the person’s grief. Empathy isn’t a zero-sum game; listening to our fellow Americans about their experiences doesn’t take anything from our own.
