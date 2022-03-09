““The enemy of the good is the perfect” is cemented so deeply in nearly every culture that few take effort to question. The enemy of the good — far more than seeking the perfect or something better — is the stagnation, corpulence, complacency and loss evolving from “good enough” when it is evidently not.”
“Shaming Late Stage Capitalism
Under Capitalism, it’s normal to let children go hungry, let banks force people out of their homes, let sick people die for lack of health care. But the idea that billionaires could be less rich — not poor, not struggling, just less rich, is considered insane.
If the minimum wage increased at the rate of productivity since 1960, it’d be $24 today — not $7.25. That means billionaires and corporations have been stealing our labor for 60 years. We don’t suffer from a lack of resources, but an excess of greed.”
“Although the virus is declining significantly in most places in our country, there are still pockets where’s it’s not, mainly rural areas with few vaccinated. Still In Ohio where rates are declining, there are about 400 people hospitalized with COVID who are on ventilators or in the ICU. Most of them are not vaccinated. Young children who are unvaccinated, and older and immune compromised people remain at high risk. This thing is not over. Protect yourself and you’ll be protecting others too.”
“Coronavirus, increased demand, supply chain issues, and now food and gas prices. It’s criminal that Corporations are taking advantage by price gouging. Check out their profits.”
“Those who do not learn from history are destined to repeat it. Vladimir Putin is a murderous thug whose goal is to re-establish the old Soviet Union. He is responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent victims which classifies him as a terrorist who now needs to be exterminated. All that evil needs to triumph is for good men to do nothing. It is well past time for the free world to respond.”
“I have to say it again. Very difficult to top “So enter ...” and “So depart..” But is the University even trying? It shouldn’t be so much Catering, and Starbucks.”
“READER: You should also send a regular ($.40) post card with the same simple message, “PUTIN: WAR CRIMINAL,” to Ambassador Anatoly Antonov, Russian Embassy, 2650 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20007.”
“To the ACSD BOE, it is time to get a new superintendent part 1. I have a child in the school district. I appreciated everything you do and realize you have a difficult job especially having to work with the current superintendent. Remember, you hired him and he works for you. You should be telling him what to do and not give him the power to do what he wants. It is time to get a new superintendent. He has broken the spirit of the children and their families. He is leading the district down this path of despair.”
“Be a bus driver for Athens City Schools? Work for Superintendent Tom Gibbs? No thanks.”
“Edwards doesn’t fight for SE Ohio, everything he supports he does for ulterior motives, er the family business.”
“We all knew that Jay Edwards’ cash cow isn’t in SE Ohio because he certainly doesn’t represent constituents in his district. He said it best in an article in the A-News:
“But I work very hard at it, and do my best just like I do on the job to try to represent myself and try to represent the Ohio House Republican Party.””
“I am in no way surprised that the addition of dozens of parking spaces in the West State Street Park has not curtailed lazy and entitled people parking in the grass. The vast majority of the existing spaces lay empty nearly the entirety of time, and for some reason the city decided to build more. Sidewalks should have been built rather than wasting more space for wasteful vehicles.”
