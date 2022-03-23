“Humans are the only species on Earth that spend endless time, money, energy, and other treasure attempting to justify, rationalize and then normalize various degrees of wrong.” “Whenever the words ‘There is a labor shortage’ are used, the rest of the sentence, ‘At what the employer is willing to pay’ is omitted. The problem with capitalism is that if you aren’t born into wealth, your only capital is your labor. So, automatically your human body is now a commodity that you must sell, and if you can’t sell it for enough, you won’t be able to care for yourself, and you will lose your capital.” “Always celebrated on the first day of spring, this year’s National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day was this past Sunday, 20 March.” “Why do the poor dream endlessly while those with means have forgotten how?” “Callous, cruelty and indifference to suffering, thy name is Putin.” ”I noticed in the article about racial/ethnic disparities and COVID that ‘Black’ was capitalized and ‘white’ was not. This doesn’t bother me, though I’ve never noticed it being done before. It just struck me as weird. I pictured a meeting where someone argued that it’s the least we could do to make up for all the systemic racism that goes on. As a truly privileged white woman, I know that we need to focus on actual racism. Giving Black people a capital letter? The least we could indeed.”
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Story Timelines
In our effort to always give our readers the best, up to date local reporting, we have recently collaborated with Ohio University students to build interactive, constantly updated timelines for stories that are important to you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.