"I have lived 70 years of life in and around Athens and the university. I have never met a hippie Republican. Peace, love and tranquility!"
"Re; Editor Colbert's defense of her policies; Print edition 2/23.
Very few posts get censored? About ten for just me in the last year.
Not because they were personal attacks, or not factual, but a matter of opinion of what constitutes misinformation. She is suppressing opinions that don't follow the 'preferred narrative.'
Public sentiment cannot affect our opinion pages? Um, public sentiments ARE the opinion pages. That’s why it’s called ‘opinion.’
In all my years reading newspapers, (>50) I've never seen an editor spend so much ink defending their policies. That speaks to me."
"Mr. Springer is censoring parody by canceling The Senior Follies. This is not a good reason to try and make up for the fact that real bullying, real sexism and discrimination reports don’t get the attention they deserve. The reasons for canceling Follies has too many different kinds of excuses because it’s insincere."
"'The victim in a [local] high-profile child sex abuse case has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court that includes newly disclosed allegations against former Athens County Sheriff Deputy Lt. Jimmy Childs.' (Athens News, February 23, 2022) Good. But there is another murky, festering case that has been swept under the rug. In 2021, Ohio University 'found that allegations ... against Scripps College Dean Scott Titsworth and former journalism school Director Bob Stewart were “unsubstantiated".' (Athens News, Aug 31, 2021) 'COVID' drew attention away from this investigation. This case, too, needs publicly revisited."
