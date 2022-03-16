“It is unwise to drink too much of your own holy water.”
“We need to gather up all the Russian oligarchs’ super yachts, send them to Ukraine and fill them with families looking for a new life after being forced from their homes. Most Americans will welcome them. And we need more workers, so there’s a double benefit: helping save people from Putin’s terror, and helping our economy grow stronger. Immigrants have a history of doing that.”
“Here is the true words of former President Trump said on the Russian war with Ukraine:'If I was still president, then the Russian invasion of Ukraine an war would never happened.' This is what he said an it is the God's honest truth.”
“Why don't all the 'freedom loving' folks who won't get vaccinated or wear masks because it takes their freedom away and/or who support the violent insurrection of our nation's Capitol, take their freedom loving fury and head to Ukraine to help those folks protect their democratic freedoms from Putin's immoral war of aggression that is killing people, bombing hospitals, schools, homes. Do something positive with your freedom loving selves if you can't do it for us.”
“I find it ironic that the Alexander School Board got rid of a good superintendent, but our Athens City Schools Board of Education has not gotten rid of our bad superintendent. Go figure!”
“‘Carpenter Street, State Street, Fern Alley Closures.’ Riveting news coverage by The Athens News. Kudos.”
“$385,000 for pickleball courts gives new meaning to 'pay to play.' Maybe the pickleball 'community,' as Advisory Board Member Lavelle puts it, could coordinate with the tennis 'community' and conduct most of the site prep work, bringing that number down 30 percent. Surely it would be good exercise. Or maybe pickelball courts wouldn’t be so sorely needed then? Hmm, $385,000 for fiddles while Rome burns or $385,000 in solar panels for AP&R, reducing operating costs and cutting a path for more of the same. Decisions, decisions, decisions. Impressed I’ll be when Athens decides to get serious and sets aside frivolous.”
