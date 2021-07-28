Around the county
“Big congratulations to Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society! Good luck with your project. Let’s continue to support them, Athens.”
“The 50 East exit at Rock Riffle Road is a hazard due to the failure to cut the tall roadside weeds that block views of oncoming traffic. I’m sure there are many other similar dangerous sites. Please address these.”
“Just came back from visiting my parent’s grave sites at Bean Cemetery on River Rd. It’s a disgrace how the cemeteries that are off the main roads are cared for. Grass thrown all over monuments, no weed-eating done, flowers run over, etc. Cemeteries along the main roads are manicured to perfection. Surely they can afford a weed-eater and leaf blower to trim and blow off the excess grass on monuments. Sad and discouraged.”
“So let me get this straight. You got a sheriff’s deputy that covered up evidence and lied about somebody who was sexually abused. And you have a sheriff that didn’t keep a cash book. He gets seven years and the deputy walks free. Justice should not be color coded like it is in Athens.”
“I can’t thank Coach Solich enough for all his efforts in building such a great football program at Ohio University and all his contributions to the student athletes that have passed through his program. He made OU matter again and put OU on the national map. We were lucky to have him and he makes me proud to be a Bobcat.”
“According to Joe Shields, Ohio University has launched a new outside ‘Museum Complex’ in The Ridges. ‘The OMC is a campus and community collaboration that connects art, science, feminism, wellness, LGBTQ/BLM, interpretive dance, and our fragile environment with everyday life. It serves as a transformative, inclusive, safe-space for visitors to engage with the research and vision of students and faculty, providing a socially-distanced outside area to experiment, collaborate, and excel in a creative community, focused on responsible innovation. Visitors encounter outdoor art, towering trees, and a series of over 1000 in-depth educational signs.’
“‘Recently, a series of educational signs were installed throughout the trail system on The Ridges to highlight Outdoor Museum points of interest.’ It’s about time. I was never really able to enjoy wandering around The Ridges without signs shouting data at me. I was never quite sure what was important and what wasn’t and was forced to rely on my subjective opinions about what I enjoyed. Suggestion: Place a few gigantic electricity-generating windmills in The Ridges, too. (These would, finally, prove that nature has value. These would also ethically address Climate Change. But, some data-driven signage would be educational.)”
COVID-19
“It seems to me that if folks are letting their political views get in the way of them getting a COVID vaccine (‘My body, My choice!’), they have gone from ‘pro-life’ to ‘pro-choice.’”
“Ohio will not mandate masks in schools — neither for vaccinated nor unvaccinated students. The governor has said local schools and parents will make the the decision if and/or when students will wear masks in classrooms. Is this correct? Will parents in the Athens School District have a transparent say in this? Can we take a transparent vote? Or is this decision too important to be democratically decided?”
Miscellaneous
“If the Supreme Court bans abortions, are all the religious fanatics going to adopt all the unwated kids that are going to be the result?”
“Above all don’t lie to yourself. The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him.”{/span}
