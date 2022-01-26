"That letter to the editor about his family's victimhood to local thieves and criminals was heartbreaking. For all the romantic notions about Appalachia, the fact is that it suffers from a huge number of lazy, drug-dependent criminal and downright evil elements. I'm sorry they found out the hard way and no, it's not like this everywhere."
"Do you think unvaccinated people understand that when they get sick, they could end up with thousands of dollars in hospital and doctor bills (even tens, hundreds of thousands)? That their families will have to pay out even if these 'freethinkers' die? I mean, medical expenses are paid by the sick, not us taxpayers, right? I don't mind some of my tax money used for pandemic-ending vaccines, but I sure don't want to contribute to the purposely unvaccinated medical expenses. It's clear that they don't care about who they infect, but they should care about their families being in debt the rest of their lives. Surely our insurance rates aren't going to skyrocket because of 'freethinkers' who could have prevented the cost with a simple, free vaccination series. Right?"
"Our postal system requires its employees to lie to customers. When a package arrives at the post office that is big, they send shipping tracking the lie that they attempted to deliver but the article was oversized or the receptacle was full. The next day, they leave a note that lies again, saying they attempted delivery but no one was home. They claim that the computer has a small menu of choices. I am offended that the limited choices place the blame on me, when my only 'wrong' was not telling the vendor to ship by some other carrier."
"To my math critic with unlimited words. You miss the point. I’ve seen Athens gas prices 20, 30 or even 40 cents more per gallon and it doesn’t cost that much more to get gas from Logan to the Athens area. Either the merchants are being gouged or the consumers, someone’s paying too much. During 2020, Athens prices were within pennies of the surrounding area, it can be done. I tie my gas purchases with other trips, I plan ahead. When I’m traveling to buy gas, other shopping or visiting happens away from Athens as well, it’s a multipurpose trip."
"I’m writing this letter to complain about the City of Athens snow plows pushing snow in the way of pedestrian crossing areas. Why must they jam mounds of snow in areas where pedestrians need to cross streets in a safe manner? For example, how is a parent with a stroller supposed to navigate a crosswalk that’s obstructed with snow, and what about a disabled person in a wheelchair? If roads are cleared for drivers, pedestrians also have a right to a clear path while waiting at crosswalks."
"Local author Carolyn Bailey Lewis, Ph.D., will be discussing and signing her new book "Love and Loss: The Storied Nature of Nursing Home Care" at Little Professor Book Center, 65 S. Court St., Athens, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit Little Professor Book Center or mondaycreekpublishing.com."
"WTF, Kroger! Did someone at corporate headquarters take a laxative to ease their constipation, thus causing most of the store to be rearranged—AGAIN?! WTF, Kroger?!!"
"Regarding winter use of ceiling and box fans: Both mix air well, with ceiling fans 42" in diameter and upwards generally moving more air per watt. However, ceiling fans are less universal in homes and apartments, not being plug and play and typically less affordable. Nor can they push or pull warmer air as readily into remote rooms, reducing need for and fire risk from additional space heaters, while simultaneously reducing primary energy demand. Perceived as a summer item, box fans are rarely pulled out of storage as a method of improving winter comfort."
Thanks! — CC
"January 12 Athens Voice: In response to a contributor’s submission (96 words), the editor provided a retort of 167 words. (Contributors are limited to 100 words. Yes - 100 words. The submission box reads, '100 word limit.' The submission box will now allow 101 words.) In addition, the editor missed the contributor’s main point: ‘What counts as misinformation?’ On January 20, the BBC reported: 'England's Plan B measures are to end from next Thursday [Jan. 27], with mandatory face coverings and COVID passports both dropped.' Is the BBC spreading misinformation or disinformation?"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
My son uses crutches to walk, so it is very disheartening when the show plows block the handicapped ramps at crosswalks. During the storm on MLK day, the snowplow pushed 6 feet of snow in front of our driveway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.