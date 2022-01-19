"WWJD: What would Judas do? There’s a difference between those who don’t know better and those who don’t care enough to do better. Rights coming with restraints is a matter of equity, not a component bondage. We need more heroes, to salve our empty consciences for doing less than we are individually able. That mid-life crisis exist is evidence societies fail from beginning to end to address life’s finite nature and infinite value. The Athens Voice gives new meaning to the definition of WordPress. If 'the enemy of the good is the perfect,' can we go back to 'thank you?'”
"Trump lost. He challenged 40 state elections in the courts and lost every one. He lost all of his state recount challenges. Not only did he lose the electoral vote, he lost the popular vote by 7 million! Other recent presidential candidates put country over self and conceded: Hillary Clinton, George H.W. Bush. and Al Gore, who conceded a very close election so the country could move on. Trump won't do that and continues attacking our constitutional and democratic systems. Trump's not only a loser but a bad loser."
"Perhaps it was not the changes to the election laws that caused the difference between Trump vote counts between 2016 and 2020 Mr. Keifer speaks of; perhaps it was that so many American voters realized what a jerk this Trump character was that caused the largest voter turnout in history and a big landslide victory for Mr. Biden. To another point, I've suggested to the planning office for quite some time about connecting Armitage Road to Columbus Road to alleviate some of the traffic on Shafer Street. Instead, we got a bike bridge."
"Yesterday (Jan. 11) I was walking northward on Court Street toward Union, and saw somebody walking toward me. Since I realized that the sidewalk would be pretty narrow at the point when we would pass each other, and feared that my left arm might bump the person because it was swinging too wide while I walked (because my purse was on my left shoulder), I did what I always do in order to avoid bumping into somebody or forcing them off the pavement: in order to show courtesy, I make room for the other person in a somewhat obvious way (in this case, I pulled in my arm and used it to push my shoulder bag over), then I smile and look briefly at the other person's eyes when we're starting to pass each other. I know this is old-fashioned behavior, but it usually works well here in southeast Ohio, in contrast to Boston (where I lived before moving here). Here the person usually returns my smile, but this time was different. The young woman kept her eyes looking downward, and something about her face and demeanor gave me a strong impression (even though I could not see her whole face, due to her mask) that she was feeling intensely upset about something. Suddenly I realized (or so it felt to me) that she might be feeling stricken by what I had done — that because her skin is 'black' and mine is 'white' (and I am older; I have gray hair), and because of the current political and social climate, she might have jumped to the (false!) conclusion that I was reacting to her dark skin by fearfully protecting my purse with my arm, when in fact I was courteously making room for her to pass me on the sidewalk. When this thought struck me I felt very distressed and imagined turning around, catching up with her, and explaining, but I got worried that if she had jumped to that conclusion about me, then trying to speak to her would just be creating a problematic social situation and making things worse. So I kept walking homeward, hoping that maybe she had not actually jumped to that false conclusion, and resolving to be more alert, aware, and sensitive in the future."
"Kudos and thanks to everyone who played a role in the Stimson Avenue renovation. It looks great and was worth the wait. Nice work."
"Thank you, Councilmember Alan Swank, for asking pertinent financial questions the Athens City Council Committee meeting. Thank you, Councilmember Jeff Risner, for reminding everyone that council members are the legislative body responsible for city legislation. Thank you to those council chairs who took time to thoroughly discuss the items on the agenda and not race the clock to end discussion by a certain time. Committee discussion is vital to the process."
"Of all the misuse of federal stimulus dollars, the woefully huge Dover Township Trustee office in Millfield has to be the most locally scandalous. Think of the all the roads and bridges that could have been repaired instead of the trustees building a shrine to themselves. Your taxpayer dollars down the drain, Dover."
"I am so happy that the Athens News editor and staff have disallowed misinformation from appeared in their newspaper. It's such a relief to read the Athens Voice and know I am not being lied to. Kudos to you and your intrepid fact checkers!"
Thank you! — Your intrepid fact checker (singular).
"January 12 Athens Voice: In response to a contributor’s submission (96 words), the editor provided a retort of 167 words. (Contributors are limited to 100 words.) In addition, the editor missed the contributor’s main point: ‘What counts as disinformation?’"
You used the term disinformation, which implies propaganda (information the sender knows is false but spreads to influence others. Misinformation implies simple misunderstanding. For example, "Contributors are limited to 100 words" is untrue; Voice instructions in print and online state only that "[s]horter comments are more likely to be printed." If you knew that yet made the statement anyway, your comment would be disinformation. If you merely misremembered or misinterpreted, it would be misinformation. You seem to have time on your hands; may I suggest knitting? It also involves counting, but is a more productive use of time. — CC
"For those labor-, money- and fuel-conscious using wood, vent-free, Monitor-type pellet or rocket stoves and even central heat: Temperature differential between floor and ceiling can easily reach 25°. Feet get cold. Heat gets cranked. Space heaters are dragged out. Money is burnt. Fire threat increases. Yet a simple summer box fan on low, angled 30° upwards at eye level on a wall will equalize floor and ceiling temperatures in a 700-square-foot area in five minutes, at less than one penny per hour (41 watts). A fan at hallway’s end pushes warm air similarly into remote rooms."
Will ceiling fans do the same if set to push air downward? Asking for a friend. — CC
