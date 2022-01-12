“‘Someone is in a car accident, they go to the emergency room, they test positive for COVID while they're there. They're not there being treated for COVID.’ (NY Gov. Kathy Hochel, Democrat, January 3) If this person dies in the hospital, they will have died with COVID and not from COVID. (Is this Democrat Governor spreading disinformation — according to the Athens News’ Editor’s omniscience? The Editor scoffed at the obvious difference between “with” and “from” just a few months ago. This is not a difficult distinction to make. Ahistorical Logic beats Woke Dogma every time — eventually.)”
Earlier this month, New York Gov. Hochul asked hospitals to distinguish between those who are hospitalized specifically for COVID and those who test positive after seeking treatment for another problem. The request was to clarify hospitalization figures, not COVID deaths. Deaths nationwide have been much higher than in previous years — an extra 1 million in 2020 and 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those 800,000 are specifically attributed to COVID, but because the coronavirus exacerbates pre-existing conditions — such as diabetes, heart disease and autoimmune disorders — the CDC believes that 995,000 of those 1 million deaths were caused directly or hastened by COVID. The National Center for Health Statistics — a division of the CDC — explicitly instructs officials not to list COVID-19 as the cause of death “if it did not cause or contribute to the death.” I don’t come by this information through omniscience; it’s the result of research using valid sources. (If I had a superpower, I’d rather have teleportation.) — CC
“The pandemic is at record highs in Ohio. Hospitals are in extreme stress. Science informs us how to approach this; and Governor DeWine knows this because he talks about it. He says “consider” doing this and that: “consider” masks, vaccinations, social distancing, and testing. Yet he doesn’t DO anything- no mandates, monitoring or enforcing. He and other Republican governors, along with right wing state legislatures believe personal freedom or the economy (not sure which it is these days) overrides the lives and health of the rest of us.”
“If someone thinks not getting their anonymous rant published in a local paper is censorship, they must not be old enough to remember what real censorship looks like.”
“Not to confuse ignorance with bliss, or misinformation and disinformation with ‘alternative facts,’ Josh Billings (Henry Wheeler Shaw) once expressed, ‘I honestly believe it is better to know nothing than to know what ain’t so.’ Americans buy the bilge that inexpensive fuels are their birthright. True costs of all fuel types, continentally and globally, are buried in voluminous explicit and implicit subsidies — $5.9 trillion in 2020, $11 million each minute (IMF 11/24/21), or $756 per capita globally, despite 6.4 billion of 7.8 without cars and one billion without access to electricity. Yet whingers perpetually whimper over $0.10 a gallon.”
“Who is responsible for road repair on connector roads? For instance, the access road from 33E off ramp to Stimson Avenue. The road is a mess, including the bridge over the Hocking River that was "repaired" just two years ago. Is that DOT, County Engineer, or someone else? The other road that needs repair is East State Street between the movie theater all the way past the carwash, Menards and access to Holzer, etc. Who is in charge? I can hear it now -- not me, not me, not me, not me!!“
“Does anyone remember how nice the BMV folks were when they were on Union Street? Unlike the typical punishment other places were famous for. Those days are over. Today a trip to the counter for information alone is embarrassingly unfruitful. Annoyed from the first moment, like they are getting paid by the form, not by the hour. Uniformed and unwilling to help. This town has lost many of its unique charms in the last 15 years. The old BMV experience was a rare gem indeed.”
“Why don't the Democrats & Republicans grow up & stop the mud slinging. Start serving the AMERICAN people, and work on saving this great country we live in. Enough is enough!”
“Ms. Colbert, upon your arrival I was skeptical of your vision and envious of your achievements. But! You’ve won this reader over. I admire your attention and respect for factual information. When you rebuked the lack of submissions, admitting it wasn’t your favorite section I was surprised. However, I’ve found your retorts to be charismatic and delightfully humorous especially when explaining the mundane workings of identifying I.P. address’ or the like. Personally I feel You command the charm of a trusted authority. I’m somehow riveted to see you denounce ignorance, fear, and the dreadfully common entitlement. Kudos! Keep It Up”
Aw jeez, stop it. I'm blushing. -- CC
"The Jan. 5 issue of the Athens News was outstanding! "Dowsing for dollars" was a most thought-provoking and interesting article. What a dilemma it is, given the high cost of providing clean water to rural areas. I appreciate the in-depth reporting involved in such an article. Thank you."
“Oh yes, let's have corporations appoint the censors. What could possibly go wrong?”
“The Athens Voice (January 5): Contributors 305 words; Athens News Editor 274 words.”
How'm I doing this week? -- CC
"The city of Athens should finally do what they should have done decades ago: Cut another road between West State and West Union streets. For a variety of reasons, including West State’s use for West Elementary drop-off and pickup, the only cross street between the two main West Side arteries, Shafer, is becoming seriously congested.”
"Yeah, regarding all the college bowl games that we now have that we didn't used to have. I think Athens needs to get in on cashing in, on that as well. We could have a Bigfoot Bowl or Sasquatch Bowl. Maybe he might even show up at half-time — we just have to keep a lookout. And the only thing you have to do qualify will be not winning a game all year. Get two teams that haven't won a game — I think OU would have a good shot at that itself. Just looking forward to maybe filling some of the empty hotel rooms at that time of the year. I think that city officials also think about that."
