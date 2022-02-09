"I enjoyed seeing your mask chart in last week's paper. You have proved once and for all that a mask CAN stop a virus! Now I feel much safer."
"I still remember when Brandon said he was going to Crush the COVID. With a brainless wonder like Brandon you had to know it wasn't going to go well. But hey, they elected the goof for 50 years. There's stupid for you!"
"The Athens Voice has become unreadable! hahahahahhaahhahhaahhahaha"
"If the Kroger reset of their store bothers you, I suggest utilizing their curbside pickup service. Click and shop, pickup and go. I've used it consistently for two years now and it is a time-saver."
"We all know capitalism has this one good thing: If you work hard today, you can have a better tomorrow. Name another good thing capitalism does. Capitalism has a million evils. It's why you only get 7 minutes to see your doctor; it's why most processed foods are unhealthy at least, many are downright toxic. It's a why a few live in stupid opulence, and the vast majority suffer every evil you can name. The list goes on forever. Our economic system has one good thing, and a million bad things. Maybe there's a better ways to run things."
"Republican by nature, that's a good one. You have to remember that Athens County is 99% Democrats, just doing what you are told like little minions. Just keep it going and one day your freedom will be gone!"
"I was amused by last week's Voice submission crying about East State Street getting new business while the south side and Albany have to drive a 'half hour' for a coffee shop. Suggest the author fill the gap and open a restaurant anywhere they want and in the meantime use the by-pass for faster access."
"As a gentle prod to the collective memory of our fair hamlet, let us never forget that Mayor Patterson is a duplicitous DINO ('Democrat in name only') who clearly prioritizes cronyism above credibility and candor. Athens is a warm, loving place and deserves better than a mean-spirited reprobate who thinks little of his constituents and even less of his elected colleagues. We deserve better, Patterson should not be our status quo!"
"To the very kind young woman in the red pickup truck and the very helpful gentleman in the black pickup truck who came to my aid when I was stranded with a dead battery in the parking lot of a grocery store on the west side last Thursday (2/3) as the freezing cold rain was beginning to turn to ice: I wish to convey my deepest and warmest gratitude. I wish there was some way that I could return your kindness, but I promise you that I will pay it forward."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.