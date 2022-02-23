"The Best Of is super annoying, I cannot tell if my entries were submitted or not. And placing ads next to categories?"
"How long until Greg 'BOOMERANG' Smith is back on Nelsonville council? While I'm on Nelsonville, re: The police officer that shot a moving car with a child in it — Keller J. Blackburn (Athens County Prosecuting Attorney), please appoint a special prosecutor."
"I read — with great interest — about Audre Lorde: 'black, lesbian, mother, warrior and poet.' (Athens News, Feb. 16) However, it is a shame that this article didn't mention that Audre Lorde is also neurodivergent. (Why is mental illness still such a taboo topic?)"
"Thank you, Joe Burrow! Your acknowledgement of Athens High School before the Super Bowl is one of many of your actions appreciated by this Athens County family. We never tire of reminiscing about your contributions to the HS sports teams. We enjoy seeing your well-deserved success. Your kindness, confidence and humility are the examples we love sharing with our 'kids from Southeast Ohio.' Keep being you! Thank you, Robin and Jimmy, for sharing him with our community!"
"Not that they deserve it, but in response to person deriding Joe Burrow as 'shameful,” you lack merit. Shameful is your callous lack of awareness for all the contributions Joe has brought Athens County off the field. It’s not all Joe spearheading the efforts, but his inspiration to lead encourages community members to be active and engaged so Joe has a ripple affect his good deeds create more good deeds. $300k more in only 2 weeks for those most in need is shameful? To those criticizing the authoritarian editor, this trolling proves the editor allows free speech for all."
"Joe Burrow hasn’t let Athens down. Athens is proud of Joe Burrow for leading the Bengals to Super Bowl 56. Athens is also proud of Joe’s accomplishments towards fighting hunger in Southern Ohio. Joe Burrow is well-loved in Athens, Ohio. As a matter of fact, he’s a hero to us."
"I can NOT believe you printed the negative comment in The Athens Voice on February 16, 2022, about Joe Burrow. After everything he has done for the food bank, it showed poor taste that you would even print that. If I was a business that advertised in your paper, I would pull my advertisement and never advertise with you again. You should be ashamed!"
"Athens News Editorial Staff: Were you sleeping when selecting which Voice submissions to print on the 16th? Did you read your your own rules? 'We will not publish comments that attack individuals personally.' Yet, the comment that Joe Burrow should be ashamed, and he let Athens down is acceptable? That comment is one of the dumbest I have ever read, but publishing it is even dumber. What were you thinking?"
"Good for Athens High Principal Chad Springer for finally doing what had to be done. Senior Follies is an abusive tradition, used to attack the powerless and socioeconomically deprived, and has been since its inception. That this yearly performance — which attacked those considered 'less than' — was allowed to continue for as long as it did is horrific. Racism, sexism, homophobia, body-shaming, poverty-shaming; do we really need to argue the merits? There are none! Kids can be mean; the school shouldn't sanction it. Bravo to the superintendent for taking the right side. — AHS Graduate"
"Re: The smear piece on Joe Rogan in the 2/16 issue: The article conflicts itself several times, claiming Joe limits his guest list to right-wingers, and then saying his guests pull in 'multiple contradicting directions.' One can argue he is presenting multiple sides. I'm no fan of Joe, but we do need more people asking more hard questions. Then it mentions the Fairness Doctrine, and the accusations are placed against other media figures. It's noteworthy that Republicans killed the Fairness Doctrine. Finally, he is not the only comedian who does this. Steven Colbert? George Carlin?"
"Reminder to those petitioning for Alexander Superintendent Douglas to remain in her position: Your chance to speak was the general election. In 2019, two candidates (retired Alexander teacher Hutchinson and custodian Dougan) aligned themselves with the status quo and were defeated. The Athens County vote was: Dougan 623, Hutchinson 859, Juedes 1205, and Regan 1057. In 2021, Josh Collins clearly stated that he would not advocate for Douglas’ re-hiring. He knocked out Fred Davis, who had been on the Alex board for 40+ years. The silent majority has clearly spoken. The Alexander community has been unhappy with the administration for years."
"President Biden is suspending the gas tax til the end of the year. What he needs to do is stop giving money to the Russians for oil. Putin makes $1 million on the current $100/ barrel oil and Biden needs to reopen the Keystone Pipeline and other oil-rich land in the United States to make America energy independent like President Trump tried to do."
