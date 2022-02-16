"Wow! Court Street looks amazing! Many big thanks to the somebodies who picked up and swept up. Incredible. Athens is ready for the spotlight!"
"Joe Burrow has let Athens down. It is shameful that he didn't win the Super Bowl. Athens deserves better."
"I just wanted to say thank you to all the friendly staff at Seaman's Cardinal Super Market for the exceptional service. Regular customers know why."
"Why is it at Alexander High School basketball games students are allowed to be on the floor under the basket and interfere with the game? Doesn't seem right. There should be some OHSAA rule against it. Not fair to the visiting teams."
"It’s sad that a small but loud group is raising a ruckus about the demotion of Alexander Superintendent Douglas. Concerns with this Superintendent run deep. The Alexander Levy Committee that went door to door to campaign spoke at a May 2018 Alexander board meeting. Voters who were 'no' votes said that they were concerned about poor communication from school administration and school safety along with many other things. The community also felt that some families were receiving special treatment. Now those families are among those loudly screaming at board meetings. Alexander will thrive without Douglas."
"One school district in Athens County is removing an effective, well-liked leader, and another continues to support a leader who is determined to strip his district down to nothing — no AMS graduation, no 8th grade trips in the future, no senior follies, no athletic support i.e. student section silenced, coaches removed. Maybe we should be like the Lions and Rams and just do an even trade of leaders. I wouldn't wish ours on anyone."
"Just back in Athens after a month in sunnier climes. Love the Kroger reboot: It keeps the store fresh, clean, modern, and timely. In fact I think Kroger is one of the best stores and corporate citizens in our community. Sure, they could definitely improve the men’s bathroom and their parking lot but otherwise I enjoy my trips there. For those so hot and bothered by the recent reset, exercise your right to shop elsewhere, and let the Kroger owners run their store as they want to. It’s just that simple."
"Since I've moved my grocery experience from State Street to The Plains, I've had to contend with a more limited selection, less congestion in the aisles, shorter lines and friendlier folks."
"Invariably true, neither Republicans or Democrats are well able to get out of their own way. And both will forever see it as their responsibility to pull the other down in order to elevate that opportunity at scale."
"Last week a reader stated that Athens County is 99% Democrats. However, in the 2020 election, of the 25,100 people who voted (out of 39,342 registered voters), 14,047 voted for Joe Biden and 10,386 voted for Donald Trump (source: The Athens Messenger). That suggests that around 56% of Athens County residents are active Democrats. That also suggests that the roughly 42% who are Republicans have bought into big lies to get what they want, corruption, morally repugnant behavior, gangsterism, authoritarianism, etc. (Do you think there will once again be signs in voting booths saying not to vote for Jay Edwards' opponent? She still got more votes than he did last time.) In our heavily Republican gerrymandered state and federal districts, it's them as well as DINO Patterson here calling the shots. The reader needs to look at our situation more realistically."
"The 'Mask Chart' published Jan. 26 shows pretty conclusively that masks are both unnecessary and don't work. Seeing as it takes fifteen minutes of being close to pass the virus with neither of you wearing masks, walking by people on the street or is a store is zero risk. Further, looking at the spec that even if you have an N95 mask, you can still get the virus, echoes what I've said before: The virus particle is so small it goes thru the N95 mask like a basketball thru an open window."
Editor's note: Like flu and cold viruses, the coronavirus is transmitted by droplets of virus-laden moisture an infected person emits by speaking, singing and plain old breathing. Some of that moisture evaporates in the air, creating tinier drops called aerosols. So the virus isn't floating along by itself; it's riding on larger particles that are mostly blocked by wearing a mask [https://newsinhealth.nih.gov/2021/11/face-masks-covid-19]. The chart published Jan. 26 is based on single-person contact: You and one other person. When you're in a store, an office or other location, you're exposed to aerosols left by multiple people; if more than one of them is infected, you're exposed to all those sick people's aerosols — increasing your chances of catching the virus. Rather than indicating that masks aren't necessary, the chart shows how different types of masks increase your level of protection. — CC
"Democrats are lifting mask mandates and lockdown restrictions ONLY because they are worried about the midterm elections. Let’s be clear: The data on masking and vaccines didn’t change; the polling for Democrats did."
"I’ve made up my mind I’m no longer wearing a mask in Athens. Kind of silly when most of the people around you are ignoring the Mask Mandate. I’m fully faxed."
"This winter we were in the market for a new, larger vehicle. We visited two local dealerships only to find that neither had any concern for the high rates of COVID-19 in Athens nor our clearly advanced age. There was not a mask in sight, and no attempt was made to accommodate us. We quickly left. We purchased a vehicle in another county at a dealership that immediately exhibited care around us and made the purchase process as safe as possible. So much for buying local."
"As of Friday, February 4, citizens of Denver are no longer required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination. That’s some mile-high common sense."
"Most worthwhile discussions are nonstarters anymore, as interests have become condensed and abbreviated to simple yes or no advocacy and dismissal, with the exploration of why and why not falling too far down the line in alphabetical order to any longer merit even the most brief of attention spans. Or, in fewer words, adequate information is far less expedient than snap decisions and knee jerk. Meet the new world — not really any different from the old world."
