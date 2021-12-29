“Have you noticed how the people who most strongly oppose vaccine mandates because it takes away the freedom to control their own bodies are often the same ones who support laws that limit abortions, even though those laws take away the freedom of women to control their own bodies?“
“Either the Athens public or the merchants are being price gouged. In the Athens area, gas has held steady at $3.35, yet all around us prices have been going up and down sometimes well below that $3.35. On Dec. 21 the price in Belpre is $2.99, Tuppers Plains $3.09, Logan is $3.12, and Rockbridge $3.11. Something is wrong here — someone is getting ripped off.”
“In the natural world, men contribute for a fraction of a moment that which can alter a woman’s life forever. Is it any wonder why so many of America’s social and economic constructs mirror the same madness? Mastery for the few. Bondage for the masses.”
The Voice of 2021
As a longtime practitioner of sarcasm, I appreciate snarky Voice entries. Here are some of my favorite posts out of the 700 submissions you sent in 2021:
“Apparently, Ohio University professors whose contracts have not been renewed feel ‘unsupported by the university.’ I urge these faculty members to not give up hope. When it really matters, OU will be there for you! More importantly, OU is both proud of and humbled by your service. Reminder, you are forever Bobcats! (10% discount on select merchandise!) OU wishes you the best of luck! Stay in touch. OU would love to hear from you. (Please remember to turn in your keys on the last day of class. Replacement costs will be deducted from your final pay.) Green and white forever!”
“And the gold medal for swimming pool management goes to the Athens, Ohio, Department of Recreation.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many Republican politicians who were injured in the recent stampedes. Led by people who believe in bizarre election conspiracies and in Jewish space lasers causing wildfires, the lawmakers trampled each other rushing to bow down to our former president. In a scene reminiscent of the famous running of the bulls in Spain, the lawmakers pushed, shoved and elbowed each other in their frantic haste to kiss the feet (and other body parts) of Mr. Trump. Fortunately no one was seriously injured, though several reported bruised egos.”
“Apparently, September is now ‘Super Straight Month.’ It’s about time.”
“According to the OU student newspaper The Post (Sept. 19), the 23rd Pawpaw Festival (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) ‘had a sizable turnout despite COVID-19 fears.’ Incorrect. The sizeable turnout (with little ‘social distancing’ and very few masks) demonstrated that there is a lack of COVID-19 fears. It was very nice to see such widespread common sense on display. A splendid time was had by all. (I still don’t understand ‘grass fed cheese’ though. What does cheese usually eat?)”
“An OU townie who goes to Miami recently wrote an article for her student newspaper calling the rivalry between the schools ‘embarrassingly one sided.’ Can we rescind someone’s townie status? Sounds like she belongs at Miami.”
No, I haven't. I suspect you just pulled this out of the orifice that you use for your "logic" and have nothing to back it up. And no, I'm not against vaccine mandates and I'm pro-choice, I just dislike it when people make stuff up and try to pass it off as facts.
